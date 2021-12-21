Lady Marauders best River Valley, 55-42

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — The Meigs girls basketball team bested the River Valley Lady Raiders at home 55-42 Monday evening in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division matchup.

The Lady Marauders (7-3, 2-3 TVC Ohio) went ahead in the first quarter 13-9.

However, the Lady Raiders (4-5, 1-4) powered back in the second, outscoring the Lady Marauders 17-10 to take a 26-23 team heading into halftime.

The Silver and Black ran into a wall in the third quarter, only scoring four points.

This allowed the Maroon and Gold to surge ahead, heading into the final quarter with a 46-30 lead.

Although the Lady Raiders scored 12 points in the fourth, outscoring Meigs by three, they were unable to cover the remaining distance.

Leading the Lady Marauders in scoring was senior Mallory Hawley, who had five field goals and five free throws for a total of 15 points.

Behind her was junior Rylee Lisle, who notched seven field goals for 14 points.

Rounding out the Meigs scoring were Jennifer Parker with 11 points, Delana Wright with eight points, Maggie Musser with four points and Andrea Mahr with three points.

Leading the Lady Raiders was senior Brooklin Clonch, who recorded four 3-pointers and two field goals for a total of 16 points.

Next was freshman Haylee Eblin, who got one 3-pointer, one field goal and three free throws for eight points.

Rounding out the River Valley scoring were Kallie Burger with six points, Lauren Twyman with five points, Morrisa Barcus with four points and Savannah White with three points.

The Lady Marauders will be back on the court at 6 p.m. Wednesday when they travel to take on the Southern Lady Tornadoes.

The Lady Raiders will be back in action at 7 p.m. Dec. 29 when they hit the road to face the Southern Lady Tornadoes.

By Colton Jeffries

