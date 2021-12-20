Hannan washed away by Tide, 79-33

SETH, W.Va. — The Hannan boys basketball team picked up its first loss of the 2021-22 season Saturday evening with a 79-33 road defeat at the hands of the Sherman Tide.

The Wildcats (1-1) did a decent job scoring in the first quarter, scoring 15 but went into the second down by way of the Tide’s 27 points.

From there, the Navy and White struggled to get their shots to land, only netting six points in the second quarter to go into halftime down 47-21.

The scoring issues continued to plague the Wildcats in the third quarter.

Although Hannan was able to outscore Sherman 9-7 in the last quarter, the damage had already been done.

Leading the Wildcats in scoring was junior Dakota Watkins, who recorded three 3-pointers and two field goals for a total of 13 points.

Behind him was sophomore Eli Chapman, who got four field goals for eight points.

Rounding out the Hannan scoring were Logan Barker with seven points, Xavier Stone with three points and Justin Rainey with two points.

Leading the Tide was AJ Skeens, who notched three 3-pointers, five field goals and one free throw for a total of 20 points.

The Wildcats will be back on the court at 7 p.m. Tuesday when they travel to face the Ohio Valley Christian Defenders.

