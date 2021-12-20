Meigs outlasts Blue Angels, 50-46

CENTENARY, Ohio — The Meigs girls basketball team picked up a road win Saturday afternoon, besting the Gallia Academy Blue Angels 50-46.

The Blue Angels (3-8) finished the first quarter with the lead, heading into the second with a 11-9 advantage.

However, the Maroon and Gold took the lead in the second quarter, heading into halftime up 17-16.

The Lady Marauders (6-3) slowly pulled away with their lead in the second half, scoring three 3-pointers in the third quarter to go up 32-26 heading into the fourth.

The Blue Angels fought back, outscoring the Lady Marauders 20-18 in the fourth quarter, but were not able to get back into the lead before the final buzzer rang.

Leading the Lady Marauders in scoring was junior Jennifer Parker, who recorded one 3-pointer, four field goals and three free throws for a total of 14 points.

Behind her was senior Mallory Hawley, who notched two field goals and five free throws for nine points.

Rounding out the Meigs shooting were Rylee Lisle with eight points, Andrea Mahr with seven points, Delana Wright with five points, Charlotte Hysell with five points, Maggie Musser with one point and Keaghan Wolfe with one point.

The Blue Angels were led by junior Chanee Cremeens, who netted one 3-pointer, four field goals and two free throws for a total of 13 points.

Next was senior Preslee Reed, who got one 3-pointer, four field goals and one free throw for 12 points.

Rounding out the Gallia Academy scoring were Regan Wilcoxon with eight points, Kenya Peck with seven points and Asia Griffin with six points.

The Lady Marauders will be back in action at 6 p.m. Wednesday when they hit the road to face the Southern Lady Tornadoes.

The Blue Angels will be back on the court at 6 p.m. Wednesday when they travel to face the Oak Hill Lady Oaks.

