Spartans knock off Meigs, 67-56

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — Back to the drawing board.

The Meigs boys basketball team dropped a home game 67-56 to the Alexander Spartans Friday evening in a Tri-Valley Conference-Ohio Division matchup.

It was tough going to start Friday’s game, with both teams combining for only five points in the first three minutes.

The Spartans (4-3, 2-1 TVC Ohio) started pulling away with the lead afterward, capitalzing on Marauder (4-3, 2-1) turnovers.

On offense, the Marauders have troubles getting their own shots to land, scoring their first field goal points with 90 seconds to go in the first quarter.

Heading into the second quarter down 17-7, the Maroon and Gold traded points with their opponents to start the second.

The home team took many shots behind the arch, but they didn’t hit those shots until more than two minutes into the second quarter.

Turnovers continued to hamper the home team, keeping the Marauders from closing the gap on the scoreboard.

The Marauders do get into a scoring run towards the end of the first half.

However, the Spartans answer right back with a run of their own, closing out the half with a 33-22 lead.

The Marauders couldn’t get into rhythm when it came to getting points inside, scoring only two field goals in the first half.

At the start of the second half, the home team slowly inches their way back in contention, at one time cutting the Spartan lead down to four points.

However, the Spartans once again utilize their shots on the inside of the paint to extend their lead back up to 10 points and beyond.

One saving grace the Marauders employed was their 3-point shooting, hitting four shots from behind the arch. So the Maroon and Gold wasn’t quite out of the running.

Heading into the final quarter up 46-38, the Spartans scored six of the first eight points of the fourth to jump ahead 52-40.

Down the home stretch, the Marauders were unable to hit many of their shots, while the Spartans put things away with their free throws, including scoring their last seven points from the charity stripe.

In shooting, the Marauders held the edge in 3-pointers 8-4.

On the other end, the Spartans held the advantage in field goals 19-8.

In free throws, the Marauders had the lions share up until the final quarter, when the Spartans hit 14 free throws to take the 17-16 advantage.

Leading the Marauders in scoring was senior Coulter Cleland, who had two 3-pointers, two field goals and eight free throws for a total of 18 points.

Behind him was sophomore Braylon Harrison, who got four 3-pointers, one field goal and two free throws for 16 points.

Rounding out the Meigs score were Caleb Burnem with five points, Brayden Stanley with four points, Ethan Stewart with four points, Brody Butcher with four points, Griffin Cleland with three points and Morgan Roberts with two points.

The Spartans were led by Kyler D’Augustino, who recorded two 3-pointers, nine field goals and 11 free throws for a total of 35 points.

In rebounds, both teams came away with 32 in total.

The Marauders had 12 offensive and 20 defensive, led by Ethan Stewart with eight.

The Spartans had nine offensive and 23 defensive, led by Zach Barnhose with 17.

The Marauders will be back on the court at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday when they travel to take on the Nelsonville-York Buckeyes.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Meigs sophomore Brayden Stanley (4) drives the ball against the Spartan defense in a basketball game against Alexander Friday evening in Rocksprings, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/12/web1_Meigs-Stanley.jpg Meigs sophomore Brayden Stanley (4) drives the ball against the Spartan defense in a basketball game against Alexander Friday evening in Rocksprings, Ohio. Colton Jeffries|OVP Sports

By Colton Jeffries cjeffries@aimmediamidwest.com

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.