Rio Grande trio earns All-ARU honors

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande has placed three players on the 2021 Allegheny Rugby Union Small College All-Conference Team.

Representing the RedStorm on the squad were freshman center Solomone Ahoia (Lawndale, CA), sophomore forward Mason Dishong (Reedsville, OH) and freshman flyhalf Che Spiotti (Charlotte, NC).

Ahoia finished with 11 tries for the season, while Spiotti had five and Dishong tallied two.

The trio helped Rio Grande capture both the ARU regular season and post-season championships in the program’s first season of existence.

The RedStorm finished its inaugural season with a 10-1 record and a No. 5 ranking after suffering a loss to St. John’s (MN) in National Collegiate Rugby’s Small Schools Midwest Regional Championship.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.