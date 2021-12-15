Raike places 3rd at Walsh Ironman

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — It’s called the Ironman for a reason.

The Point Pleasant wrestling team finsihed 32nd out of 97 scoring teams this past weekend at nationally-acclaimed Walsh Ironman tournament held at Walsh Jesuit High School near Cleveland.

The Big Blacks — the reigning 3-time Class AA-A champions in West Virginia — had the highest overall finish of any of the three Mountain State programs participating in the event.

PPHS — which finished with 36 points — was 11 points better than Parkersburg South (25) and ended up 22 points ahead of Wheeling Park (14) in the final team standings.

Senior Derek Raike — an Ohio University commit — notched half of Point’s 10 wins over the weekend after going 5-1 and taking third place at 150 pounds.

Raike also scored a pair of wins over Ohio State commit Gavin Brown of Legacy Christian (5-2) and Oklahoma State commit Kael Voinovich of Stillwater (4-2).

PPHS senior Justin Bartee — a Davis & Elkins commit — scored two wins en route to a .500 weekend at 144 pounds.

Seniors Mackandle Freeman (138) and Brayden Connolly (215), as well as freshman Gunner Andrick (126), also came away with a single win apiece at the event.

Blair Academy (NJ) came away with the team championship with a winning tally of 176.5 points. Malvern Prep was the overall runner-up with 146 points.

Meigs, Eastern compete at Warren

VINCENT, Ohio — Meigs and Eastern respectively placed 10th and 13th on Saturday at the 2021 Hickory Grove Market Invitational held at Warren High School.

The Marauders had four top-4 efforts and finished the day with 80 points, while the Eagles had a pair of top-4 placers and completed the event with 44 points.

Joey Young had the top Meigs finish after placing second at 120 pounds.

Bri Hall (106) and Jacob Dailey (120) both ended up third in their respective weight classes, while Damion Dailey was fourth at 150 pounds.

Jayden Evans paced Eastern by finishing second in the 175-pound division. Landon Basham was also fourth at 132 pounds.

Parkersburg South won the team title with 209 points, while Jackson was the runner-up out of 14 teams with 154 points.

South Gallia 12th at Fairland

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — South Gallia came away with two top-6 efforts and 28 points en route to a 12th place finish at the 2021 Dragons Pool wrestling tournament held Saturday at Fairland High School.

Junior Reece Butler went 4-1 overall and had four pinfall wins en route to a third place finish at 126 pounds. Gracie Matheny was also fifth at 132 pounds.

Martin County won the team crown with 201 points. Sissonville was second out of 13 teams with 174 points.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

