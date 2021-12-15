Rebels roll past Eastern, 56-40

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — It was never in doubt.

Visiting South Gallia led wire-to-wire and held a double-digit lead over the final 11:20 of regulation on Tuesday night during a 56-40 victory over the Eastern boys basketball team in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup at The Nest.

The Rebels (3-1, 1-0 TVC Hocking) netted half of their first dozen shot attempts while storming out to a 13-3 lead, the first of two 10-point cushions for SGHS in the opening frame.

Trailing 15-5 with under two minutes to go, the Eagles (0-6, 0-2) closed the final 1:09 of the first stanza with a 4-0 spurt that closed the deficit down to 15-9.

Trey Hill tacked on two buckets for a personal 4-2 run that resulted in a 17-13 deficit with 5:47 left in the first half, but the hosts were ultimately never closer the rest of the way.

SGHS, behind four points from Kyeler Rossitter, ended the final 4:40 of the half with a 7-2 charge that increased the intermission advantage out to 24-15.

Eastern ultimately closed the gap back down to 28-23 with 4:33 remaining in the third canto, but the guests countered with a 13-2 surge over the final 3:41 and secured a 41-25 lead headed into the finale.

A Brycen Stanley basket with 4:19 left in regulation capped an 8-4 South Gallia run that resulted in its largest lead of the night at 49-29. The Eagles closed the final 4:11 with an 11-7 run to wrap up the 16-point outcome.

The Rebels outrebounded the hosts by a sizable 41-32 overall margin that included a 13-12 edge on the offensive glass. SGHS also committed 22 of the 40 turnovers in the contest.

South Gallia made 23-of-53 field goal attempts for 43 percent, including a 2-of-6 effort from behind the arc for 33 percent. The guests also sank 8-of-15 free throw attempts for 53 percent.

Brayden Hammond led the Rebels with a double-double effort of 28 points and 10 rebounds, both of which were game-highs. Rossitter was next with 13 points, while Noah Cremeens and Tristan Saber respectively added five and four points.

Stanley, Tanner Boothe and Ean Combs completed the winning tally with two markers apiece. Rossitter and Combs also grabbed eight and seven rebounds, respectively.

Eastern went 17-of-60 from the floor for 28 percent, including a 3-of-9 effort from 3-point range for 33 percent. The hosts also sank 3-of-8 charity tosses for 38 percent.

Hill paced EHS with 13 points and Isaiah Reed was next with 11 points, followed by Jace Bullington with seven markers.

Bryce Newland added five points for the Eagles, while Brayden O’Brien and Gavin Murphy completed things with two points each. Bullington and Reed noth hauled in six caroms apiece for the hosts.

South Gallia is back in action Friday when it hosts Federal Hocking in a TVC Hocking contest at 7 p.m.

Eastern returns to the hardwood on Friday when it travels to Trimble for a TVC Hocking matchup at 7 p.m.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

South Gallia sophomore Noah Cremeens releases a shot attempt over a trio of Eastern defenders during the second half of Tuesday night’s TVC Hocking basketball contest in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/12/web1_12.16-SG-Cremeens.jpg South Gallia sophomore Noah Cremeens releases a shot attempt over a trio of Eastern defenders during the second half of Tuesday night’s TVC Hocking basketball contest in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Eastern senior Bryce Newland (4) releases a shot attempt over a South Gallia defender during the first half of Tuesday night’s TVC Hocking basketball contest in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/12/web1_12.16-EHS-Newland.jpg Eastern senior Bryce Newland (4) releases a shot attempt over a South Gallia defender during the first half of Tuesday night’s TVC Hocking basketball contest in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports South Gallia defender Brayden Hammond (20) blocks the shot attempt of Eastern’s Isaiah Reed during the first half of Tuesday night’s TVC Hocking basketball contest in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/12/web1_12.16-SG-Block.jpg South Gallia defender Brayden Hammond (20) blocks the shot attempt of Eastern’s Isaiah Reed during the first half of Tuesday night’s TVC Hocking basketball contest in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.