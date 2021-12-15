Raider boys fall on road to Spartans

ALBANY, Ohio — The River Valley boys basketball team lost 64-49 on the road to the Alexander Spartans Tuesday evening in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division matchup.

The Raiders (1-5, 0-2 TVC Ohio) scored 10 points in the first quarter, including two 3-pointers, but trailed the Spartans (3-3, 1-1) 18-10 heading into the second.

The Silver and Black kept up this level of offense throughout the first three quarters, never going below 10 points in scoring.

However, the Spartans kept up their own level of offense, heading into halftime with a 38-21 lead.

In the fourth quarter, the Raiders outscored the Spartans 18-15, including the road team hitting six field goals, but the point differential was already too great to overcome.

The Raiders were led in scoring by junior Jance Lambert, who had three 3-pointers, four field goals and two free throws for a total of 19 points.

He was followed by senior Mason Rhodes, who had two 3-pointers and three field goals for 12 points.

Junior Kade Alderman was third, netting five field goals and one free throw for 11 points.

Rounding out the River Valley scoring were Kaden Thornton with three points, Dalton McGuire with two points and Braden McGuire with two points.

The Spartans were led by Kyler D’Augustino, who racked up four 3-pointers, 10 field goals and two free throws for a total of 34 points.

The Raiders will be back in action at 7:30 p.m. Friday when they host the Vinton County Vikings.

