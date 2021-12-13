Lady Eagles fall to St. Marys, 47-43

ALBANY, Ohio — The dreaded tale of two halves.

The Eastern girls basketball team built an 8-2 first quarter lead and took a 5-point cushion into the break, but St. Marys ultimately made a 29-20 second half push Saturday and claimed a 47-43 victory in a non-conference matchup held at Alexander High School in Athens County.

The Lady Eagles (3-3) made a strong push out of the gates as Erica Durst poured in four first quarter points and eight second quarter markers, while Sydney Reynolds added eight first half points as the Green and Gold built a 23-18 advantage at the break.

Durst was held scoreless in the third as the Lady Blue Devils went on a 16-7 charge that resulted in a SMHS 34-30 edge headed into the finale. St. Marys wrapped up regulation with a 14-13 spurt to complete the 4-point outcome.

EHS made 15 total field goals — all 2-pointers — and went 13-of-20 at the free throw line for 65 percent. The Lady Eagles also committed 17 turnovers in the setback.

Reynolds led Eastern with 19 points and Durst followed with 18 markers. Hope Reed was next with three points, while Ella Carleton and Juli Durst completed things with two points and one point.

St. Marys made 17 total field goals — including five trifectas — and netted 8-of-9 charity tosses for 89 percent. The Lady Blue Devils also committed 16 turnovers.

Zoe Davis paced SMHS with 12 points and Breanna Price added 10 points, while Josey Moore scored nine markers. Callie Powell and Addie Davis completed the winning tally with eight points each.

Eastern hosted Trimble on Monday night and travels to Miller Wednesday for a non-conference contest at 6:30 p.m.

