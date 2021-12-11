Blue Devils burn Coal Grove, 57-33

COAL GROVE, Ohio — A very balanced approach.

The Gallia Academy boys basketball team had seven players reach the scoring column — including four with at least nine points — while cruising to a 57-33 victory over host Coal Grove on Friday night in an Ohio Valley Conference contest in Lawrence County.

The Blue Devils (3-1, 1-1 OVC) had at least four different players score points in each quarter of play as the guests slowly moved out to a 9-5 advantage through one period of play.

Zane Loveday and Isaac Clary respectively chipped in six and five points during a 21-9 second quarter surge that allowed the Blue and White to secure a 30-14 lead headed into the break.

Clary and Brody Fellure provided three points each during a 10-8 third quarter run that extended the lead out to 40-22. Clary and Fellure also had four points apiece down the stretch as part of a 17-11 run to close out the 24-point triumph.

GAHS made 22 total field goals — including a trio of 3-pointers — and also went 10-of-14 at the free throw line for 71 percent.

Clary led the guests with a game-high 15 points, followed by Fellure with 14 points and Loveday with 13 markers. Kenyon Franklin was next with nine points, while Wesley Saunders, Carson Wamsley and Drake Phillips completed the winning tally with two points apiece.

Owen Johnson paced the Hornets with 10 points and Dryzen Mullins followed with seven points. Elijah Dillon and Perry Kingery also contributed five markers apiece in the setback.

Gallia Academy returns to action Tuesday when it hosts South Point in an OVC matchup at 7 p.m.

