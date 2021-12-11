White Falcons fall to Wayne, 65-59

MASON, W.Va. — Not quite the start they wanted.

The Wahama boys basketball team dropped its first game of the 2021-22 season with a 65-59 home loss to the Wayne Pioneers (2-0) Friday evening.

Friday’s game was closely-contested right from the start, with the White Falcons (0-1) and Pioneers going back and forth on the scoreboard to the tune of three ties and three lead changes.

Wahama started out with a 7-2 lead, but Wayne soon powered back to take a lead of their own with three minutes to go in the first quarter.

As the seconds ticked away, the White Falcons hit three points at the very end, putting the game in a 12-12 tie headed into the second quarter.

The Pioneers started the second quarter with a pair of 3-pointers, jumping ahead on the scoreboard.

They turned those six points into a 17-0 scoring run over the course of the second.

The White and Red had trouble turning the ball over in second quarter, struggling with their ball control and creating situations where the Pioneers had chances to get the rock back in their possession.

The home team got its first points of the second with only two minutes to go.

However, they did score the last five points of the half, giving them a modicum of momentum heading into the locker rooms, down 29-17.

The White Falcons kept that momentum going into the third quarter, scoring the first five points.

However, the Pioneers kept the home team at a comfortable distance, keeping the scoreboard hovering around the 10-point mark.

The road team eventually extended their lead to 15 points at the end of the third, heading into the final quarter with a 50-35 advantage.

Free throws took center stage at the beginning of the fourth quarter, with points from the charity stripe accounting for six of the first 13 points.

With five minutes to go, the White Falcons staged a comeback, scoring 11 of the last 13 points to cut the Pioneer lead to five points.

However, Wahama missed some key shots in the home stretch, which the Pioneers converted into points of their own, dooming the White and Red to their first loss of the season.

Leading the White Falcons in scoring was junior Josiah Lloyd, who had four 3-pointers, three field goals and five free throws for a total of 23 points.

Behind him was sophomore Sawyer VanMatre, who notched five field goals and seven free throws for 17 points.

In third was sophomore Bryce Zuspan, who had two 3-pointers and one field goal for eight points.

Leading the Pioneers in scoring was Zane Adkins, who netted four 3-pointers, four field goals and eight free throws for a total of 28 points.

In rebounds, the White Falcons were led by VanMatre with 10, while the Pioneers were led by Adkins and Dillon May with four each.

The White Falcons will be back on the court at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday when they travel to face the Parkersburg Catholic Crusaders.

Wahama sophomore Sawyer VanMatre leaps above the Wayne defense during a basketball game against the Pioneers Friday evening in Mason, W.Va.

