Lady Raiders blast Wellston, 54-36

WELLSTON, Ohio — Roger that Wellston. These Lady Raiders were ready to launch.

The River Valley girls basketball team netted 10 3-pointers and received a career-high 27 points from Brooklin Clonch en route to a 54-36 victory over host Wellston on Thursday night in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division matchup in Jackson County.

The Lady Raiders (4-2, 1-2 TVC Ohio) notched their first league win of the season with a barrage of downtown bombs, seven of which came from Clonch through three quarters of play. The guests also sank at least two trifectas in each half while rolling to the 18-point triumph.

Clonch poured in eight points as part of an early 10-9 first quarter lead, but Clonch and Lauren Twyman chipped in eight points apiece as part of a 20-2 second period push that resulted in a 30-11 halftime advantage.

Clonch hit her final three trifectas as part of a 15-8 third quarter run that extended the lead out to 45-19.

Haylee Eblin nailed a pair of 3-pointers down the stretch, but the Lady Rockets won the finale by a 17-9 count to complete the final outcome.

River Valley made 20 total field goals — half of which were 3-pointers — and went 4-of-12 at the free throw line for 33 percent.

Twyman followed Clonch with 12 points and Eblin was next with six points. Abbigail Browning, Emma Truance, Savannah White and Kallie Burger chipped in two points each, while Allie Holley completed the winning mark with one point.

Madison Potts and Jenna Johnston paced WHS with eight points each.

River Valley returns to action Monday when it hosts Athens in a TVC Ohio matchup at 7 p.m.

Lady Dragons burn Gallia Academy, 59-24

CENTENARY, Ohio — Visiting Fairland had three players reach double digits and cruised to a 59-24 victory over the Gallia Academy girls basketball team on Thursday night in an Ohio Valley Conference matchup in Gallia County.

The host Blue Angels (3-5, 0-4 OVC) managed just four points in each of the first two quarters, allowing the Lady Dragons to surge out to leads of 14-4 after one period and 33-8 at the intermission.

FHS — which limited the hosts to single digits in all four quarters of play — followed with a 21-9 third quarter charge that extended the cushion out to 54-17. GAHS won the finale by a slim 7-6 margin to complete the 35-point outcome.

Gallia Academy made 11 total field goals — all 2-pointers — and went 2-of-6 at the free throw line for 33 percent.

Kenya Peck led the hosts with 15 points, followed by Asia Griffin with four points and Preslee Reed with three markers. Emma Hammons completed the scoring with two points.

Bree Allen paced Fairland with a game-high 18 points, followed by Tomi Hinkle and Kylee Bruce with 15 markers each.

The Blue Angels return to the hardwood on Monday when they travel to Portsmouth for an OVC contest at 6 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

