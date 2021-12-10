McLauchlan leads All-American honorees for RedStorm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – University of Rio Grande senior midfielder Ewan McLauchlan led a group of five RedStorm standouts who were named to the 2021 NAIA Men’s Soccer All-America teams on Wednesday night.

McLauchlan, a native of Aroch, Scotland, was named to the Second Team.

McLauchlan, who was a Third Team All-American last season, had seven goals, five assists and 19 points and was named the River States Conference Player of the Year.

Four of his teammates — Charlie Chechlacz, Gabriel Silva, Diego Montenegro and Daniel Merino Correa — all made the Honorable Mention list.

Silva, a freshman forward from Sao Luis, Brazil, had a team-high 18 goals, five game-winning goals and 40 points en route to being named the RSC Offensive Player of the Year and the league’s Newcomer of the Year.

Merino Correa, a freshman keeper from Madrid, Spain, allowed just 13 goals, a 0.64 goals against average and 12 shutouts.

Chechlacz, a junior midfielder from Liecestershire, England had seven goals, five assists and 19 points for the season, while Montenegro — a sophomore defender from Santiago, Chile — had one goal and assisted on eight others for 10 points.

Rio Grande finished its season at 17-3-1 after falling to top-ranked Central Methodist (Mo.) University in the championship game of the Columbia (Mo.) Bracket in the NAIA National Championship Opening Round.

Alejo Binaghi of the University of Mobile (Ala.) was named the 2021 NAIA Player of the Year after scoring 24 goals and adding six assists for a total of 54 points.

Nationally, he was second in total goals and first in total points. He also netted 10 game-winning goals.

The NAIA All-America committee consisted of the NAIA-Men’s Soccer Coaches Association Executive Committee, the National Championship Games Committee and four men’s soccer coaches.

Each team – first, second and third – consists of 11 members and the honorable mention teams. The teams were comprised of a goalkeeper, three defenders, three midfielders, three forwards, and one at-large position.

Overall, national runner-up Mobile (Ala.) had the most recipients with four. National champion Keiser (Fla.) had a trio of honorees, as did Central Methodist and Oklahoma Wesleyan.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

