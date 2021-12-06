Blue Angels hold off Point, 35-29

CENTENARY, Ohio — The Gallia Academy girls basketball team picked up a big rivalry win Saturday afternoon, besting the Point Pleasant Lady Knights at home 35-29.

Throughout the game, the rivalry was on full display, with both teams not afraid to get up close to the opposition.

Of course, this also meant there were a number of fouls on both sides.

It was slow going for both teams in the first quarter of Saturday’s game, with a combined seven points being scored in the entire eight minutes.

At the end of the quarter, the Lady Knights (0-1) held a 5-2 lead over the Blue Angels (3-3).

While the start of the second quarter was similarly slow, things started to pick up as the minutes ticked by.

The Blue Angels scored 10-consecutive points to take the lead midway through the quarter.

However, as the final minutes ticked by, the Lady Knights got back into contention, scoring a crucial 3-pointer to cut the Gallia Academy lead to a single point with seconds left in the half.

The Blue and White had a 16-15 lead heading into the locker rooms.

The Black and Red took the lead back in the opening minute of the third quarter, starting a 5-0 scoring run.

On the other side of the court, the Blue Angels remained in the game through good defense, keeping the road team from running away with things on the scoreboard.

The Lady Knights and Blue Angels traded baskets in the last two minutes of the third, with the Blue and White tying the game on a jump shot by freshman Kenya Peck with mere seconds to go.

Gallia Academy went on a 5-0 scoring run of their own to start the final quarter, gaining the lead back.

The home team matched the visitors step-for-step through much of the fourth quarter. When Point got a basket, the Blue Angels usually scored on the very next position to put the scoreboard back where it was.

The difference maker came down to foul shots.

Neither team could get a good handle on the charity stripe, both squads only getting one foul shot each in the first five minutes of the fourth.

Ultimately, the Blue Angels held off the Lady Knights for their third win of the year.

Leading the Blue Angels in scoring was senior Preslee Reed, who recorded five field goals and four free throws for a total of 14 points.

Behind her was a 3-way tie for second, with junior Chanee Cremeens, junior Regan Wilcoxon and Peck all netting six points.

Rounding out the Blue Angel scoring were Asia Griffin with two points and Emma Hammons with one point.

Leading the Lady Knights in scoring was senior Tayah Fetty, who netted one field goal and eight free throws for 10 points.

Behind her was fellow senior Brooke Warner, who had two 3-pointers and one field goal for eight points.

Rounding out the Lady Knight scoring were Baylie Rickard with four points, Kendal Connolly with four points, Kaylee Byus with 2 points and McKenna Young with one point.

From the second quarter on, Peck led the Blue Angels in rebounds with 10, while Connolly led the Lady Knights with three.

The Blue Angels will be back in action at 7:30 p.m. Thursday when they host the Fairland Lady Dragons.

The Lady Knights will be back on the court at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when they travel to face the Hurricane Lady Redskins.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Gallia Academy senior Preslee Reed (13) takes to the air for a layup against the Lady Knights during a basketball game against Point Pleasant Saturday afternoon in Centenary, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/12/web1_GA-Reed.jpg Gallia Academy senior Preslee Reed (13) takes to the air for a layup against the Lady Knights during a basketball game against Point Pleasant Saturday afternoon in Centenary, Ohio. Colton Jeffries|OVP Sports Point Pleasant senior Tayah Fetty (34) prepares to shoot a foul shot against the Blue Angels during a basketball game against Gallia Academy in Centenary, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/12/web1_PP-Fetty.jpg Point Pleasant senior Tayah Fetty (34) prepares to shoot a foul shot against the Blue Angels during a basketball game against Gallia Academy in Centenary, Ohio. Colton Jeffries|OVP Sports

By Colton Jeffries cjeffries@aimmediamidwest.com

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.