Blue Devils surge past Athens, 50-34

THE PLAINS, Ohio — Now that’s putting the brakes down on something real quick.

Host Athens stormed out to a quick 4-0 lead, but the Gallia Academy boys basketball team reeled off 14 unanswered points over the next eight minutes and ultimately cruised to a 50-34 victory Friday night in a non-conference matchup at McAfee Gymnasium.

The Blue Devils (2-0) dug out of their quick hole with eight points from Zane Loveday as part of a 12-0 run to close out the first quarter, then Isaac Clary and Carson Call chipped in four points apiece as part of a 12-11 spurt that allowed the guests to take a 24-15 cushion into the break.

Clary and Brody Fellure paired up for five points each in the third frame during a 13-9 run that increased the lead out to 39-24. GAHS twice led by 18 points in the finale and closed out regulation with an 11-10 spurt to wrap up the 16-point outcome.

Gallia Academy claimed a 34-25 advantage on the boards, with both squads hauling in 15 offensive rebounds apiece. The Bulldogs also committed 12 of the 23 turnovers in the contest.

The Blue Devils netted 20-of-43 field goal attempts for 47 percent, including a 3-of-8 effort from behind the arc for 43 percent. The guests were also 7-of-13 at the free throw line for 54 percent.

Loveday led a balanced GAHS attack with 13 points and seven rebounds, followed by Clary and Call with 10 points apiece.

Fellure was next with seven points, while Wesley Saunders and Kenyon Franklin respectively added five and three markers. Drake Phillips completed the winning tally with two points.

Derrick Welsh led AHS with a game-high 23 points, followed by Nathan Shadik with three markers. Landon Wheatley, Luke Brandes, Clay Boeningek and Jake Goldsberry added two points each as well in the setback.

Gallia Academy returns to action Tuesday when it travels to Ironton for its Ohio Valley Conference opener at 7 p.m.

