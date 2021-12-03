Meigs mauls Lady Rockets, 73-29

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — It’s probably best that the Lady Marauders didn’t pace themselves.

The Meigs girls basketball team scored 30 first quarter points and put 53 on the board by halftime Thursday night en route to a 73-29 victory over visiting Wellston in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division opener for both programs at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium.

The Lady Marauders (3-0, 1-0 TVC Ohio) had eight different players reach the scoring column, which included a trio of double-digit performances — with two of those coming in the opening frame alone.

Mallory Hawley poured in 11 points and Jennifer Parker added 10 markers as part of that 30-8 first quarter charge, then Maggie Musser and Rylee Lisle each scored six points during a 23-12 second quarter run that gave the hosts a substantial 53-20 cushion at the break.

MHS outscored the Lady Rockets (2-2, 0-1) by a 12-4 count in the third stanza for a 65-24 cushion headed into the finale. Meigs ended the game with an 8-5 spurt to complete the 44-point outcome.

The Lady Marauders made 28 total field goals — including eight trifectas — and also went 9-of-10 at the free throw line for 90 percent.

Hawley paced MHS with a game-high 21 points, followed by Parker with 12 points and Lisle with 10 markers. Andrea Mahr and Keaghan Wolfe were next with eight and seven points, respectively.

Musser and Delana Wright chipped in six points apiece, while Alexis O’Brien completed the winning tally with three points.

WHS made 12 total field goals — including a single 3-pointer — while netting 4-of-11 charity tosses for 36 percent.

Jenna Johnston and Laura Cheatham led the guests with 12 points each. Madison Potts and Emma Henry completed the scoring with three and two points, respectively.

Meigs returns to action Monday when it travels to Nelsonville for a TVC Ohio contest with the Lady Buckeyes at 7 p.m.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Meigs sophomore Delana Wright, left, dribbles past a Wellston defender during the second half of Thursday night’s TVC Ohio girls basketball contest in Rocksprings, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/12/web1_12.4-MHS-Wright.jpg Meigs sophomore Delana Wright, left, dribbles past a Wellston defender during the second half of Thursday night’s TVC Ohio girls basketball contest in Rocksprings, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.