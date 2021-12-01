Raiders fall at Symmes Valley, 76-47

WILLOW WOOD, Ohio — The River Valley boys basketball team fell on the road 76-47 to the Symmes Valley Vikings Tuesday evening.

The Vikings (1-0) had control of Tuesday’s game from the start, having a 20-10 lead headed into the second quarter.

The Raiders (1-1) had a better job scoring in the second quarter, netting 12 points, but they still trailed 28-22 heading into halftime.

Heading into the fourth quarter down 54-35, the Raiders couldn’t get the scoring run needed to put themselves back into contention.

One area that really hurt the Silver and Black was rebounds, with the Vikings owning the board advantage 41-18, meaning the Raiders didn’t have a lot of opportunities at second-chance points, while the hosts had those chances time and time again.

However, one area the raiders did well in was ball control. They didn’t turn the ball over quite often, committing 17 turnovers, while the hosting Vikings had 16.

Leading the Raiders in scoring was junior Kade Alderman, who recorded eight field goals and three free throws for a total of 19 points.

Next was senior Mason Rhodes, who netted three 3-pointers, three field goals and three free throws for 18 points.

Rounding out the Raider scoring were Jance Lambert with five points, Gary Truance with three points and Caunnor Clay with two points.

Leading the Vikings in scoring was Brayden Webb, who notched eight field goals and five free throws for 21 points.

The Raiders will be back on the court at 7:30 p.m. Friday when they travel to face the South Gallia Rebels.

By Colton Jeffries cjeffries@aimmediamidwest.com

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

