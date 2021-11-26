Trimble topples Lady Tornadoes, 66-23

GLOUSTER, Ohio — The Southern girls basketball team fell 66-23 to the Trimble Lady Cats in a road Tri-Valley Conference-Hocking Division game Wednesday evening.

The Lady Tornadoes (0-2, 0-1 TVC Hocking) struggled to get much offense going throughout Wednesday’s ballgame, not getting above eight points in any of the game’s four quarters.

The Lady Cats (1-0, 1-0) started their season the right way, taking a 42-15 lead heading into halftime and not looking back from there.

The Purple and Gold didn’t have a shot land from behind the arch, going 0-7 on the night, while the hosting Lady Cats made three.

The Lady Tornadoes also struggled on the charity stripe, getting one shot on four attempts in free throws, compared to Trimble’s 7-13.

Leading Southern in scoring was Kayla Evans, who had a stat line of three field goals and one free throw for seven points.

Directly behind her was Kelly Shaver, who had the same amount of 2-pointers for six points.

Rounding out the scoring for the Purple and Gold was Timberlyn Templeton and Kass Chaney with four points each and Michelle Adkins with two.

Leading the Lady Cats in scoring was Laikyn Imler, who had six field goals, one free throw and one 3-pointer for a total of 15 points.

The Lady Tornadoes had 23 rebounds in Wednesday’s game, with Evans accounting for seven of them.

Meanwhile, the Lady Cats had 39 boards, led by Jayne Six with seven.

The Lady Tornadoes will be back in action at 6 p.m. Monday when they travel to take on the River Valley Lady Raiders.

