Point nets 2 on AA volleyball team

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Mason County came away with two selections on the 2021 West Virginia Sports Writers Association all-state volleyball teams, as selected by a panel of sports writers within the Mountain State.

Both selections went to Point Pleasant in the Class AA bracket as the Lady Knights (21-16) made their third consecutive state tournament appearance and fell to eventual state champion Philip Barbour in the opening round.

Seniors Adalynn Cottrill and Katelynn Smith were both named to the special honorable mention list on behalf of the Lady Knights. Cottrill was a repeat selection to the special honorable mention team, while Smith’s all-state selection was a first in her career.

Meg Williams of Shady Spring was named the first team captain in Class AA, while MacKenna Halfin of Philip Barbour was the second team captain.

Neither Wahama nor Hannan had a player chosen to the Class A volleyball team.

Lakyn Joy of Williamstown was named the Class A first team captain, while Olivia Cress of Ritchie County was the second team captain.

2021 WVSWA Class AA volleyball team

FIRST TEAM

Meg Williams, Shady Spring (Captain); Alyssa Hill, Philip Barbour; Kelsie Dangerfield, Shady Spring; Emily Denison, Philip Barbour; Ashlyn Six, Oak Glen; Chloe Thompson, Shady Spring; Hayley Hovious, Winfield; Sydney Shamblin, Herbert Hoover; Gabby Elliot, Wayne; Averi Carpenter, Philip Barbour.

SECOND TEAM

MacKenna Halfin, Philip Barbour (Captain); Kyra Davis, Independence; Payton Shreve, Grafton; Gabby Floyd, Liberty (Harrison); Brinlee Harris, Herbert Hoover; Ally Morris, Berkeley Springs; Jaci Smith, Frankfort; Peydon Smith, Shady Spring; Ashton Henrich, Herbert Hoover; Avery Childers, Robert C. Byrd.

SPECIAL HONORABLE MENTION

Isabel Edmonds, Nitro; Mahailey Nicholson, Roane County; Katelynn Smith, Point Pleasant; Sarah Bragg, Independence, Adalynn Cottrill, Point Pleasant; Kaelyn Kesner, Keyser; Mason Stone, Nicholas County; Teya Hall, Oak Glen; Payton Mandell, Frankfort; Stella Kincaid, Winfield; Kaitlynn Stone, Elkins; Franchesca Alvaro, Robert C. Byrd; Kaitlin Heavener, Keyser; Katlyn Clendenin, Sissonville; Kaylee Addair, Westside; Ivy Taylor, Clay County; Jenna Butcher, Scott.

HONORABLE MENTION

Arin Lease, Frankfort; Aniesa Taylor, Grafton; Kaitlin Heavener, Frankfort; Kelsie Foster, Nicholas County; Katie Young, Roane County; Addie Adkins, Wayne; Abby Hartley, Lewis County; Mea Kaufman, Weir; Sydney Smith, Oak Glen; Anyah Brown, PikeView; Madison Jones, Winfield; Abby Stoval, PikeView; Gracie Wright, Oak Glen; Jenna Tuttle, Berkeley Springs; Emily Metheney, Braxton County; Cara Brown, Bluefield; Emma Lambert, Wyoming East; Alyssa Goff, Logan.

2021 WVSWA Class A volleyball teams

FIRST TEAM

Lakyn Joy, Williamstown (Captain); Rebekah Rupert, Ritchie County; Chloe Hale, Buffalo; Caleigh Phillips, Tyler Consolidated; Kenzie O’Dell, Greenbrier West; Shannon Phipps, James Monroe; Jillian Modesitt, Williamstown; Emma Taylor, Gilmer County; Elaina Ross, Parkersburg Catholic; Abby Nichols, Ritchie County.

SECOND TEAM

Olivia Cress, Ritchie County (Captain); Sterling Kump, Moorefield; Lilly Jackson, James Monroe; Braeden Wall, Tyler Consolidated; Kendal Saul, Clay-Battelle; Macey Casto, Ravenswood; Natalie Agee, Greenbrier West; Katie Darnley, Buffalo; Chloe Clark, Charleston Catholic; Sullivan Pivont, Summers County.

SPECIAL HONORABLE MENTION

Kaleigh Hodges, Montcalm; Zyla Lanham, Notre Dame; Leslie Huffman, Parkersburg Catholic; Brooke Nutter, Greenbrier West; Carrah Ferguson, Gilmer County; Kenzie Rinchich, Sherman; Jaydah Smith, Doddridge County; Brandis Dalrymple, Paden City; Victoria Ames, East Hardy; Jaci Rohde, Magnolia; Sara Carlson, Moorefield; Ana Young, Pendleton County; Zoe Jarvis, Charleston Catholic; Emma Grace Holstein, Greater Beckley Christian; Erin Sturgill, Tolsia; Payton Woodard, Williamstown; Nicole Reasbeck, Wheeling Central; Gabby Miller, East Hardy; Andlyn Corathers, St. Marys; Morgan Marek, River View.

HONORABLE MENTION

Morgan Owens, Madonna; Maggie Stover, Summers County; Haleigh Rhodes, Buffalo; Jenna Fisher, Greater Beckley Christian; Jenna Blain, Magnolia; Kamryn Haynes, Williamstown; Emily Haddix, South Harrison; Olivia Ramsey, Man; Marissa Ward, Moorefield; Tanley McEldowney, Tyler Consolidated; Gabby Leadbitter, Wheeling Central; Lila Palmer, Valley; Kenna Salmons, Tolsia; Abigail Cabannis, Tygarts Valley; Jayci Gray, Ritchie County; Alexis Barker, Paw Paw; Taylor McHenry, Gilmer County; McKenzie Thomas, Paden City; Kylee Border, Wood County Christian; Caitlynn Patterson, Clay-Battelle; Christeena Craddock, Calhoun County; Amber Jones, Doddridge County.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Point Pleasant senior Addy Cottrill (18) hits a spike attempt during a Nov. 4 Class AA Region IV, Section 1 championship match against Winfield in Point Pleasant, W.Va. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/11/web1_11.4-PP-Cottrill.jpg Point Pleasant senior Addy Cottrill (18) hits a spike attempt during a Nov. 4 Class AA Region IV, Section 1 championship match against Winfield in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.