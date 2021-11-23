Lady Eagles rally past Shenandoah, 46-34

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — It’s not how you start something, but rather how you finish it.

The Eastern girls basketball team overcame a 6-point halftime deficit with a 29-11 second half surge and cruised to a 46-34 season-opening victory over visiting Shenandoah Monday night in a non-conference matchup at The Nest.

The Lady Eagles (1-0) found themselves in an early 13-6 hole after one quarter of play, but the hosts started their comeback climb in the second frame as Erica Durst poured in nine points during a small 11-10 run that trimmed the intermission deficit down to 23-17.

Syndey Reynolds scored six points for EHS as part of a 14-8 third quarter run that knotted the game up at 31-all, then Reynolds added another seven points during a 15-3 charge down the stretch that completed the 12-point triumph.

Eastern committed 14 turnovers and made 13 total field goals — all 2-pointers — while also netting 10-of-12 free throw attempts for 83 percent.

Durst led the Lady Eagles with a game-high 19 points and Reynolds followed with 17 points, while Hope Reed was next with four markers. Audry Clingerpeel, Juli Durst and Leah Spencer completed the winning tally with two points each.

The Lady Zeps (1-1) committed 17 turnovers and sank 13 total field goals — including one trifecta — while also making 7-of-10 charity tosses for 70 percent.

Kadence Noll paced SHS with nine points, while Charli Wickham and Brylee May chipped in six points apiece in the setback.

Eastern returns to action Monday when it travels to Rocksprings to face Meigs in a non-conference contest at 7 p.m.

