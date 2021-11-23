Lady Rebels rout Symmes Valley, 73-35

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — The Lady Rebels just needed a little time to warm up.

Visiting Symmes Valley used an 8-0 run to close to within 23-22 midway through the second quarter, but the South Gallia girls basketball team countered with a 50-13 surge over the final 20-plus minutes of regulation and ultimately cruised to a 73-35 non-conference victory Monday night in Gallia County.

The Lady Rebels (2-0) had four players reach double figures in their home opener, but the Lady Vikings (1-1) did their part to keep things interesting throughout the first half.

SGHS never trailed and stormed out to early leads of 7-2, 13-4 and 16-8 before securing a 16-10 edge through eight minutes of play.

Symmes Valley answered with the opening basket of the second frame to close to within four, but back-to-back baskets by Macie Sanders sparked a 7-2 run that gave the hosts a 23-14 cushion with 5:53 left in the half.

SVHS, however, countered with a quick 8-0 charge over the next 75 seconds, with Desiree Simpson adding a layup at the 4:37 mark to make it a tightly-contested 1-point game.

The Lady Rebels responded with a Jessie Rutt trifecta with 4:15 remaining, which ultimately sparked a 15-5 run to close out the half while giving SGHS a 38-27 lead headed into the intermission.

South Gallia surrendered just eight points in the second half, which included scoreless spans for Symmes Valley of 4:03 and 3:56 to end each of the final two stanzas.

The Lady Rebels made a 19-5 third quarter run that extended the lead out to 57-32, then closed regulation with a 16-3 surge to complete the 38-point outcome — the largest lead of the night.

SGHS made 27 total field goals — including 11 trifectas — and also went 8-of-9 at the free throw line for 89 percent.

Rutt led South Gallia with a game-high 22 points, which included four 3-pointers through the first three periods of play. Sanders and Emma Clary were next with 14 points apiece, while Tori Triplett chipped in 13 markers.

Madison Summers was next with six points and Ryleigh Halley completed the winning tally with four points.

The Lady Vikings netted 13 total field goals — including two 3-pointers — and went 7-of-11 at the charity stripe for 64 percent.

Simpson paced the guests with 10 points and Kylee Thompson added seven markers, while Morgan Lyons and Jordan Ellison each contributed five points in the setback.

South Gallia returns to action Thursday, Dec. 2, when it travels to Racine to face Southern in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup at 7 p.m.

