OVCS drops DH to Teays Valley Christian

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — The Ohio Valley Christian boys and girls basketball teams went 0-2 in a doubleheader against their counterparts from Teays Valley Christian at home Friday evening.

First, the Lady Defenders (0-1) fell 65-18 to the Lady Lions (2-0).

The visitors from Teays Valley Christian started game one of the doubleheader with a 5-0 lead before the Lady Defenders were able to respond.

Although the home team struggled to put points on the board, the defense held up through much of the first quarter.

However, the Lady Lions went on another scoring run to head into the second quarter up 14-4.

The offensive struggles the home team faced in the first quarter continued to plague them in the following quarters, with the Lady Defenders unable to put up more than 10 points a quarter.

The Lady Defenders faced issues communicating in Friday’s game, committing many turnovers which TVC capitalized on.

In scoring, the Lady Defenders were led by Madeline Young, who scored three field goals and two free throws for a total of eight points.

Following Young, Madison Beaver and Lalla Hurlow had four points each and Elisabeth Young had one field goal for two points.

On the other side of the court, the Lady Lions were led by Matalee Barnett, who had 10 field goals, three three-pointers and two free throws to rack up a total of 31 points.

In rebounds, Ohio Valley Christian was led by Lalla Hurlow with eight, and Teays Valley Christian’s Zada Murphy led the Lady Lions with 12 boards.

The Lady Defenders will be back in action at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30 when they hit the road to face Sciotoville East.

In the second game of the evening, the Defenders (0-1) lost 88-24 to the Lions (4-0).

The visiting Lions started the game red hot, going on a 10-2 scoring run in the first two minutes.

The Blue and White didn’t look back from there, scoring 53 points in the first half.

Much like their counterparts on the girls team, the Defenders had trouble getting things going on offense.

Although the home team started to get into a good offensive rhythm in the last two quarters, they were in too deep of a hole to climb out of by the time the final buzzer rang.

Conner Walter led the Defenders in scoring, netting four field goals and one 3-pointer for a total of 11 points.

Behind him was Cash Burnett had one 3-pointer and two field goals for seven points.

Bradley Haley, Austin Beaver and Zane Hurlow each had two points each to round out the Defenders’ scoring.

For the Lions, Kris Lin and Richard Fu both had 13 points.

In rebounds, Cody Mathias led the Defenders with six and Deacon Moles led the Lions with five.

The Defenders will be back on the court at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30 when they travel to take on Sciotoville Community.

Ohio Valley Christian sophomore Madeline Young (11) finds a hole in the TVC defense in a basketball game against the Lady Lions Friday evening in Gallipolis, Ohio. Ohio Valley Christian sophomore Austin Beaver (14) gets ready to shoot the ball in a basketball game against the Lions Friday evening in Gallipolis, Ohio.

By Colton Jeffries cjeffries@aimmediamidwest.com

