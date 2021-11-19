9 locals named to TVC volleyball teams

The Ohio Valley Publishing area had a total of nine athletes selected to the 2021 All-Tri-Valley Conference volleyball teams, as voted on by the coaches within both the TVC Ohio and TVC Hocking divisions.

Both Eastern and Southern — a pair of sectional champions in Division III and Division IV, respectively — led the way with three selections each in the TVC Hocking Division.

South Gallia also had a single honoree in the TVC Hocking, while Meigs and River Valley each landed one pick in the TVC Ohio Division.

The Lady Eagles were represented by Brielle Newland, Megan Maxon and Emma Edwards, while Kayla Evans, Cassidy Roderus and Kassidy Chaney were chosen on behalf of the Lady Tornadoes.

Ryleigh Halley was the lone Lady Rebel named to the TVC Hocking squad as well. Newland and Evans were repeat selections to the all-league volleyball team from last fall.

Trimble swept the special awards as Laikyn Imler and Riley Campbell were named the offensive and defensive players of the year in the TVC Hocking. Shelly Lackey was also named the TVC Hocking coach of the year.

Mallory Hawley was a repeat honoree for the Lady Marauders on the All-TVC Ohio team, while Madison Hall was a first-time selection on behalf of the Lady Raiders.

Vinton County swept all of the special awards in the TVC Ohio as Cameron Zinn and Kerrigan Ward were named as offensive and defensive players of the year. Ashley Graves was also named the TVC Ohio coach of the year.

2021 All-TVC Ohio volleyball team

VINTON COUNTY (12-0): Cameron Zinn*, Kerrigan Ward*, Sydney Smith*, Zoey Kiefer*, Taylor Houdasheldt.

NELSONVILLE-YORK (10-2): Mackenzie Hurd*, Chloe Lehman*, Ryleigh Giffin*, Ciara McKinney.

ATHENS (7-5): Harper Bennett, Layken Mullins, Bailee Toadvine.

ALEXANDER (7-5): Lexi Grissett, Macey Jordan.

MEIGS (3-9): Mallory Hawley*.

WELLSTON (2-10): Kamryn Karr, Sadie Henry*.

RIVER VALLEY (1-11): Madison Hall.

Offensive player of the year:

Cameron Zinn, Vinton County.

Defensive player of the year:

Kerrigan Ward, Vinton County.

Coach of the year:

Ashley Graves, Vinton County.

2021 All-TVC Hocking volleyball team

TRIMBLE (12-0): Laikyn Imler*, Riley Campbell*, Jacie Orsborne*, Briana Orsborne, Adelynn Stevens*.

EASTERN (9-3): Brielle Newland*, Megan Maxon, Emma Edwards.

WATERFORD (9-3): Cara Taylor*, Lily Roberts*, Avery Wagner, Lilly Franchino.

SOUTHERN (5-7): Kayla Evans*, Cassidy Roderus, Kassidy Chaney.

FEDERAL HOCKING (4-8): Lyndsey Robinson*.

SOUTH GALLIA (2-10): Ryleigh Halley.

BELPRE (1-11): Halee Williams*.

Offensive player of the year:

Laikyn Imler, Trimble.

Defensive player of the year:

Riley Campbell, Trimble.

Coach of the year:

Shelly Lackey, Trimble.

* — indicates repeat selection to All-TVC volleyball team from 2020 season.

Southern senior Kayla Evans (4) leaps for a spike attempt during a Sept. 14 volleyball match against Waterford in Racine, Ohio.

