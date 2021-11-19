Twyman signs to run for Davis & Elkins

River Valley senior Lauren Twyman, seated middle, will be continuing both her cross country and track and field career at Davis & Elkins College after signing with the Division II program on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at RVHS. Twyman has qualified for the state meet in both sports at least once and owns numerous school records along with a handful of league championships in each sport. Twyman — who is also a 4-year starter in basketball — currently owns a 4.0 grade-point average and plans to ajor in Pre-Dentistry. Lauren is joined by her parents, Brandon and Trenia Twyman, seated at the table. Standing in back are Rory Twyman, RVHS Principal T.R. Edwards, RVHS coach Darin Smith, RVHS assistant Kenzie Baker, RVHS Superintendent Phillip Kuhn, RVHS Athletic Director Richard Stephens, Lillie Mueller and Tyler Twyman. Davis & Elkins is located in Elkins, W.Va. (Submitted photo)

