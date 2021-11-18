Locals named to D-13 volleyball teams

A total of 19 players from the Gallia Academy, Meigs, Eastern, River Valley, Southern and South Gallia volleyball teams were named to the 2021 District 13 volleyball squads, as voted on by the coaches within the Athens, Jackson, Gallia, Meigs, Vinton, Washington, Perry, Lawrence and Hocking counties.

In Division II, the Blue Angels had two named to first team, Bailey Barnette and Jenna Harrison.

Mallory Hawley also made first team, representing the Lady Marauders of Meigs.

The area teams had three make it to second team, with River Valley’s Madison Hall and Gallia Academy’s Regan Wilcoxen and Chanee Cremeens being named.

On the third team, Riley Bradley and Leah Roberts of the Lady Raiders and the Blue Angels’ Jalyn Short made the cut.

It was a Vinton County sweep in the Division II special awards, with Cameron Ziin, Kerrigan Ward and Ashley Ervin winning offensive player of the year, defensive player of the year and coach of the year, respectively.

Zinn was also named all-star representative.

In Division III, Brielle Newland of Eastern was named to the second team.

Megan Maxon and Emma Edwards of the Lady Eagles found their spots on third team.

Meanwhile, Juli Durst and Sydney Reynolds were listed as honorable mention.

Eastern head coach Brandi Lanning also earned Division III Coaches Achievment Award.

Evan Williams of Ironton earned defensive player of the year, while Mackenzie Hurd and Wayne Dicken of Nelsonville-York won offensive player of the year and coach of the year honors, respectively.

In Division IV, Southern’s Cassidy Roderus earned a first team nod.

Her teammate Kassidy Chaney was named to the second team, along with South Gallia’s Ryleigh Halley.

On third team, Lila Cooper of the Lady Tornadoes and Ellen Weaver of the Lady Rebels were named.

Trimble came away with many of the special awards for Division IV, with Laikyn Imler taking offensive player of the year and all-star representative, Riley Campbell taking defensive player of the year and Shelley Lackey taking coach of the year.

Waterford’s Kim Barker earned the Divison IV Coaches Achievment Award.

2021 District 13 volleyball teams

Division II

FIRST TEAM

Cameron Zinn, Vinton County; Kerrigan Ward, Vinton County; Sydney Smith, Vinton County; Harper Bennett, Athens; Bailey Barnette, Gallia Academy; Jenna Harrison, Gallia Academy; Zoey Kiefer, Vinton County; Kaydee Brown, Jackson; Mallory Hawley, Meigs; Layken Mullins, Athens.

Offensive player of the year:

Cameron Zinn, Vinton County.

Defensive player of the year:

Kerrigan Ward, Vinton County.

Coach of the year:

Ashley Ervin, Vinton County.

SECOND TEAM

Regan Wilcoxon, Gallia Academy; Bailee Toadvine, Athens; Madison Hall, River Valley; Kelly Jackson, Warren; Lacy Ward, Vinton County; Chanee Cremeens, Gallia Academy; Ava Williams, Sydney Hughes, Jackson.

THIRD TEAM

Gracee Goodwin, Warren; Lakyn Ellenwood, Warren; Bailey Davis, Athens; Riley Bradley, River Valley; Leah Roberts, River Valley; Jalyn Short, Gallia Academy.

Division III

FIRST TEAM

Chloe Lehman, Nelsonville-York; Lexi Grissett, Alexander; Kalei Ngumire, Fairland; Mollie Watts, Chesapeake; Kayleigh Murphy, Coal Grove; Gracie Damron, Coal Grove; Lyndsey Robinson, Federal Hocking; Jlynn Risner, Rock Hill.

Offensive player of the year:

Mackenzie Hurd, Nelsonville-York.

Defensive player of the Year:

Evan Williams, Ironton.

Coach of the Year:

Wayne Dicken, Nelsonville-York.

SECOND TEAM

Macey Jordan, Alexander; Camille Hall, South Point; Brielle Newland, Eastern; Ryleigh Giffin, Nelsonville-York; Alyssa Burcham, Fairland; Jada Rogers, Ironton; Chloe Chambers, Oak Hill; Alexis Johnson, South Point.

THIRD TEAM

Sadie Henry, Wellston; Whitney Howard, Rock Hill; Megan Maxon, Eastern; Kyleigh Montgomery, Coal Grove; Emma Edwards, Eastern; Baylee Howell, Oak Hill; Kamryn Karr, Wellston; Megan Wroblewski, Chesapeake.

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Juli Durst, Eastern; Sydney Reynolds, Eastern; Ciara McKinney, Nelsonville-York; Brooklyn Lovejoy, Fairland; Jordan Spencer, Fairland; Olivia Perkins, South Point; Maddy Evans, South Point; Kimrie Staley, South Point; Jordan Howard, Oak Hill; Chloe Potter, Oak Hill; Kelsie Fraley, Coal Grove; Emily Carpenter, Coal Grove; Kayla Jackson, Chesapeake; Emily Duncan, Chesapeake; Robin Issacs, Chesapeake; Lola Hankins, Rock Hill; Hayleigh Risner, Rock Hill; Grace Hunter, Rock Hill; Graycie Brammer, Ironton; Teegan Carpenter, Ironton; Lydia Freeman, Ironton.

Division IV

FIRST TEAM

Kylee Thompson, Symmes Valley; Jacie Orsborne, Trimble; Kayla Evans, Southern; Cara Taylor, Waterford; Lily Roberts, Waterford; Briana Orsborne, Trimble; Cassidy Roderus, Southern; Halee Williams, Belpre.

Offensive player of the Year:

Laikyn Imler, Trimble.

Defensive player of the Year:

Riley Campbell, Trimble.

Coach of the Year:

Shelley Lackey, Trimble.

SECOND TEAM

Adelynn Stevens, Trimble; Avery Wagner, Waterford; Jace Agriesti, Miller; Kassidy Chaney, Southern; Ryleigh Halley, South Gallia; Desiree Simpson, Symmes Valley; Lilly Franchino, Waterford.

THIRD TEAM

Mackenzie Pottmeyer, Waterford; Alyssa Kieffer, Miller; Kylee Jenkins, Symmes Valley; Sam McGee, Belpre; Shelby Stover, Miller; Lila Cooper, Southern; Ellen Weaver, South Gallia; Lauren Wells, Symmes Valley.

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Jayden Agriesti, Miller; Mary Beth Back, Symmes Valley.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Eastern volleyball coach Brandi Lanning, middle right, talks with her team during a timeout in a Division III sectional final against Portsmouth at Portsmouth High School on Oct. 21 in Portsmouth, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/11/web1_11.19-EHS-Lanning-1.jpg Eastern volleyball coach Brandi Lanning, middle right, talks with her team during a timeout in a Division III sectional final against Portsmouth at Portsmouth High School on Oct. 21 in Portsmouth, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Meigs senior Mallory Hawley (14) leaps for a spike attempt during a Sept. 9 volleyball match against River Valley in Bidwell, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/11/web1_11.19-MHS-Hawley-1.jpg Meigs senior Mallory Hawley (14) leaps for a spike attempt during a Sept. 9 volleyball match against River Valley in Bidwell, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports