Lady Knights fall to Philip Barbour

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Point Pleasant volleyball team fell 25-18, 25-8, 25-9 in the first round of the WVSSAC Class AA state volleyball tournament to the Philip Barbour Lady Colts at the Charleston Coliseum Friday afternoon.

This was the Lady Knights’ third consecutive year playing on the biggest stage.

In the first set, the Lady Colts quickly jumped to a 4-1 lead, but the Lady Knights remained just behind them with some scoring runs of their own.

The Black and Red eventually tied the game up 9-9 and even took a 12-9 lead, but the Blue and White went on another scoring run to take back the lead.

The Lady Colts scored four of the last five points to take the first set.

Senior Addy Cottrill led the Lady Knights in kills for the first set, notching four while fellow senior Baylie Rickard had all five assists.

For the Lady Colts, Madison Weese led in assists with seven, while Emily Denison had six kills.

In service points, senior Brooke Warner led Point Pleasant with five and Alyssa Hill led Philip Barbour with seven.

Set two was when the Lady Colts turned up the heat, jumping ahead 8-1.

While the Lady Knights were able to score here and there, they were never able to get a scoring run going, leading Philip Barbour to cruise to another set win.

The Lady Knights were unable to score any assists or kills in set two.

For the Lady Colts, Weese had five of the seven assists and Hill led in kills with three.

The story for the third set was the same as the second, with the Lady Colts jumping ahead to a huge lead, a lead they held onto until the very end.

Rickard had both assists and Cottrill had both kills for the Lady Knights, and Weese and Hill once again led the Lady Colts in assists and kills, respectively.

In service points, Warner and Cottrill both had one for Point Pleasant while Averie Carpenter led Philip Barbour with six.

Lady Knight head coach Marla Cottrill said her team should be commended for reaching the state tournament 3-straight years, but also said it’s frustrating to never make it past the first round.

“Unfortunately, we’ve always been the bridesmaids,” she said. “We did everything we could, but in the end things just didn’t come together for us.”

Cottrill talked about each of her four seniors individually, saying how each brought leadership to the team.

“Our libero, Katelyn Smith, is number two overall in the state and first in Class AA. She commands the backcourt. This was Baylee Rickard’s second year of setting. She really stepped up in a position that she hadn’t really played before, ” she said. “Brooke Warner always keeps swinging at the ball. When we tell everyone to stop tipping, she always keeps swinging. Finally, my daughter Addy was our big hitter this year. All four of them have fostered the younger players.”

The Lady Knights end the 2021 season with a 21-16 record.

Point Pleasant senior Brooke Warner (5) tips the ball over the hands of a Philip Barbour player during the first round of the WVSSAC Class AA State Volleyball Tournament Friday afternoon in Charleston, W.VA.

