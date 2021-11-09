RedStorm tramples Trailblazers in regular season finale

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande women’s volleyball team closed out its regular season schedule with a bang, cruising to a 3-1 win (25-12, 23-25, 27-25, 25-16) over Ohio Christian University, Saturday afternoon, in River States Conference play at the Maxwell Center.

The RedStorm completed a season sweep of the Trailblazers, improving to 12-14 overall and 10-8 inside the RSC in the process.

Ohio Christian finished 4-18 overall and 3-15 in conference play with the loss.

Rio Grande hammered out a .237 attack percentage for the match, including a .400 mark in the opening set, and had three players with 10 or more kills.

Sophomore Amanda Rarick (Canal Winchester, OH) led the strong play at the net with 20 kills and just four errors in 46 swings, while juniors Jess Youse (Pettisville, OH) and Beth Arnold (Williamstown, WV) finished with 11 kills each.

The RedStorm trailed only 1-0 in set one, while the Trailblazers scored the final two winners in a back-and-forth second set to even the match.

Set three saw Rio erase four separate four-point deficits and a set point to regain the match lead, while a 15-6 run in the fourth set snapped a 10-10 tie and sealed the match victory.

Sophomore Shalea Byrd (Canal Winchester, OH) added two solo blocks and three block assists in the win, while Youse had two service aces, a solo block and four block assists and Rarick finished with four block assists.

Freshman Avery Huntzinger (Canal Winchester, OH) had 47 assists and 15 digs in the victory, while sophomore Darcie Walters (Sparta, OH) tallied 22 digs and two aces of her own.

Madison Bickerstaff had a match-high 23 kills and two block assists to pace Ohio Christian, while Rylee Barr and Allie Thompson totaled 29 and 13 assists, respectively.

Cat Ferguson added 14 digs for the Trailblazers, while Alexa Cooper finished with 12 and Kaylee Garren added 10.

Rio Grande returns to action on Friday in the quarterfinal round of the RSC Tournament in Kokomo, Ind.

The RedStorm, who are the No. 4 seed out of the East Division, will take on West Division No. 1 and tournament host Indiana University-Kokomo in the 9 a.m. opener.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

