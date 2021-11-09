Lady Knights headed back to state

WINFIELD, W.Va. — No luck with the fourth time this year, so perhaps the third time in Charleston will be the charm?

The Point Pleasant volleyball team is heading back to states for the third year in a row after earning runner-up in the Region IV Tournament Saturday morning.

First, the Lady Knights (21-15) notched a 26-24, 25-9, 25-21 victory over the Scott Lady Eagles in the first round of the tournament.

Senior Addy Cottrill racked up a total of 14 kills during the game against Scott, trailed by fellow senior Brooke Warner with nine and sophomore Maddie Thomas with four.

Senior Baylie Rickard was the clear leader in assists, notching 21 over the three sets.

In serving, junior Kianna Smith led in aces with four, trailed by Rickard with three.

In the championship round, the Lady Knights faced off against the Winfield Lady Generals after the host team dealt with the Wayne Lady Pioneers in the previous round.

This was a rematch of not only last year’s Regionals, but this year’s Sectional championship.

The Green and White ended up taking the victory 25-13, 25-21, 25-23. It was also the fourth straight Winfield win over PPHS this fall.

Warner led her team in kills against Winfield with nine, trailed by Cottrill with six and Rickard and sophomore Addysen Lewis who each had three.

Warner also led in aces with four.

Rickard once again led in assists with 12, while Thomas had six.

Stats for Scott and Winfield were not available at the time of writing.

Given the No. 7 seed in the WVSSAC Class AA Volleyball Tournament, the Lady Knights will be back in action at 1:30 p.m. Friday when they take on the Philip Barbour Lady Colts at the Charleston Coliseum.

