Point to host Bluefield in AA playoffs

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The Point Pleasant Big Blacks secured the program’s 18th postseason appearance on Sunday with the release of the final West Virginia Secondary Schools Athletic Commission football ratings in Class AA.

The Big Blacks (9-1) landed the 3-seed and will host 14th seeded Bluefield (5-3) for a 1 p.m. kickoff Saturday afternoon at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field.

Point Pleasant last started the playoffs with a home game back in 2018, which was a 65-36 victory over Oak Glen. That game also serves as the last Big Blacks’ postseason win.

Wahama — the remaining program in Mason County this fall — did not make the Class A playoffs after finishing 12 spots out of contention in the 28th spot.

Here is a look at the 2021 Class AA and Class A playoff brackets, released Sunday by the WVSSAC.

2021 Class AA football playoffs

No. 16 Fairmont Senior (5-4) at No. 1 Herbert Hoover (10-0)

No. 15 Shady Spring (7-3) at No. 2 Independence (8-0)

No. 14 Bluefield (5-3) at No. 3 Point Pleasant (9-1)

No. 13 Frankfort (6-4) at No. 4 Lincoln (8-2)

No. 12 Liberty Raleigh (7-3) at No. 5 Poca (8-2)

No. 11 Grafton (8-2) at No. 6 North Marion (7-2)

No. 10 Roane County (8-2) at No. 7 Nicholas County (8-2)

No. 9 Scott (7-3) at No. 8 Robert C. Byrd (6-3)

2021 Class A football playoffs

No. 16 Gilmer County (7-3) at No. 1 Cameron (9-0)

No. 15 Midland Trail (6-4) at No. 2 Doddridge County (9-1)

No. 14 Meadow Bridge (6-4) at No. 3 East Hardy (9-1)

No. 13 Clay-Battelle (8-2) at No. 4 Ritchie County (9-1)

No. 12 Sherman (6-4) at No. 5 Mount View (9-1)

No. 11 Greenbrier West (6-4) at No. 6 Williamstown (8-2)

No. 10 Trinity (7-2) at No. 7 James Monroe (7-3)

No. 9 Moorefield (7-3) at No. 8 Wheeling Central Catholic (7-3)

Point Pleasant senior Elicia Wood boots an extra-point kick during a Sept. 10 football contest against Mingo Central at OVB Field in Point Pleasant, W.Va.

