Week 11 OVP football box scores

Buffalo 20, Wahama 14
|WHS
|14
|0
|0
|0
|—
|14
|BHS
|0
|12
|8
|0
|—
|20
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
W: Sawyer VanMatre 2 run (run failed) 9:15
W: Andrew Roush 17 pass from VanMatre (Aaron Henry pass from VanMatre) 4:30
Second Quarter
B: Dalton Jones 12 pass from Josh Moody (kick blocked) 11:51
B: Bradley Harris 25 run (run failed) 9:52
Third Quarter
B: Jonah Wilfong 1 run (Jones run) 3:17
Team Statistics/Individual Leaders
|* * * * *
|W
|B
|First Downs
|14
|17
|Rushes-Yards
|47-211
|45-261
|Pass Yards
|33
|43
|Total Yards
|244
|304
|Comp-Att-Int
|2-13-2
|6-10-1
|Penalties-Yards
|7-58
|8-68
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-3
|5-2
RUSHING
W: Sawyer VanMatre 28-95, Kase Stewart 10-66, Aaron Henry 7-56, Team 1-(-2), Andrew Roush 1-(-4).
B: Bradley Harris 26-127, Dalton Jones 4-76, Drew Clendenin 4-26, Caleb Nutter 1-14, Jonah Wilfong 3-12, Chase Lovejoy 4-7, Josh Moody 3-(-1).
PASSING
W: Sawyer VanMatre 2-13-2 33.
B: Josh Moody 6-8-0 43, Chase Lovejoy 0-1-1 0, Dalton Jones 0-1-0 0.
RECEIVING
W: Andrew Roush 2-33.
B: Dalton Jones 2-8, Chase Lovejoy 1-22, Wyatt Cobb 1-14, Cameron Kearns 1-6, Bradley Harris 1-(-7).
Point Pleasant 17, Winfield 14
|PPHS
|7
|0
|7
|3
|—
|17
|WHS
|3
|3
|0
|8
|—
|14
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
PP: Gavin Jeffers 53 run (Elicia Wood kick) 5:05
W: Mor Ilderton 30 field goal 2:01
Second Quarter
W: Ilderton 32 field goal 3:57
Third Quarter
PP: Evan Roach 1 run (Wood kick) 0:12
Fourth Quarter
W: Carter Perry 31 pass from Brycen Brown (Bryson Tate pass from Brown) 9:09
PP: Wood 19 field goal 3:30
Team Statistics/Individual Leaders
|* * * * *
|PP
|W
|First Downs
|17
|9
|Rushes-Yards
|55-338
|17-24
|Pass Yards
|27
|147
|Total Yards
|365
|171
|Comp-Att-Int
|2-6-1
|12-25-1
|Penalties-Yards
|3-13
|1-5
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|0-0
RUSHING
PP: Gavin Jeffers 21-168, Evan Roach 26-125, Brooks Pearson 4-22.
W: Bryson Tate 8-12, Brycen Brown 9-12.
PASSING
PP: Evan Roach 2-6-1 27.
W: Brycen Brown 11-25-1 126, Carter Perry 1-1-0 21.
RECEIVING
PP: Trey Peck 1-15, Zander Watson 1-12.
W: Tanner Laughery 5-84, Bray Boggs 3-8, Carter Perry 2-35.