Lady Falcon and Wildcat seasons ended by Ravenswood

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. — Misery loves company.

The Hannan and Wahama volleyball teams seasons came to an end Tuesday evening, with both teams falling to the Ravenswood Devilettes in the Region IV Section II Tournament.

Both teams were in the losers’ bracket, with the Lady Wildcats losing to Calhoun County and the Lady Falons to the Devilettes Monday.

First, the Lady Wildcats took on the Devilettes in the first round of the lower bracket.

The Blue and White couldn’t get much offense going during their game Tuesday evening, with the Devilettes winning 25-2, 25-5, 25-4.

Set two saw the most out of the Lady Wildcats, with the road team getting four points towards the end of the set.

Hannan head coach Tim Maloney said he is proud of his seniors, taking charge of a program that hadn’t played in a number of years.

“This is our first volleyball team in Hannan for several years and we were at a disadvantage,” he said. “I’m very proud of my girls for keeping a positive attitude and hanging in there all year long.”

After the Lady Falcons defeated the Calhoun County Lady Devils in five sets, it was time for a rematch with Ravenswood.

Wahama lost the rematch 25-21, 25-15, 25-16.

Wahama started set one off on the right foot, scoring four-straight points right off the bat.

However, the Devilettes responded with a 10-point run of their own to take back the lead.

The hosts used this momentum to get to a 14-6 lead, but the White and Red refused to go away.

Slowly chipping away at the Ravenswood lead, the Lady Falcons tied things one more at 20-20, but it was the Black and Red who took the first set after scoring five of the last six points.

Emma Young had both assists for the Lady Falcons while Abby Pauley had both kills.

For the Devilettes, Braylin Tabor led in assists with three while Lindsey Carroll and Macey Casto led in kills with two each.

In service points Bailee Bumgarner led Wahama with five while Carroll led Ravenswood with nine.

While both teams traded points to start set two, the Devilettes soon wrested control away with a 11-1 scoring run.

The Lady Falcons seemed to not have an answer for the Black and Red offense as the Devilettes cruised to their second set.

Wahama had only one kill, while Ravenswood had nine with Casto accounting for four of them.

Emma Young had three service points for the Lady Falcons while the Devilettes were led by Carroll and Marissa Smith who had five each.

The White and Red’s luck didn’t improve in the third set, with the Devilettes jumping out to an 18-10 lead late in the game.

While the Lady Falcons did get some points back, they were unable to stop the hosts from completing the season-ending sweep.

The Lady Falcons had two assists and Young had all three kills for the road team.

For Ravenswood, Tabor and Abby Scritchfield each had two assists while Casto and Carroll had two kills each.

In service points, Wahama was led by Alyssa VanMeter with three and Ravenswood was led by Olivia Fitzpatrick with eight.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Hannan senior Alexis Lowe (2) bumps the ball over the net during a volleyball game against the Ravenswood Devilettes Tuesday evening in Ravenswood, W.Va. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/11/web1_Han-Lowe.jpg Hannan senior Alexis Lowe (2) bumps the ball over the net during a volleyball game against the Ravenswood Devilettes Tuesday evening in Ravenswood, W.Va. Colton Jeffries|OVP Sports Wahama senior Jessica Dangerfield (3) hits the ball to the other side of the court during a volleyball game against the Ravenswood Devilettes Tuesday evening in Ravenswood, W.Va. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/11/web1_Wah-Dangerfield.jpg Wahama senior Jessica Dangerfield (3) hits the ball to the other side of the court during a volleyball game against the Ravenswood Devilettes Tuesday evening in Ravenswood, W.Va. Colton Jeffries|OVP Sports

By Colton Jeffries cjeffries@aimmediamidwest.com

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.