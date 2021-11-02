RedStorm rolls to sweep of Carlow

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — The University of Rio Grande women’s volleyball team picked up its first road win of the season and, for just the second time this year, moved over the .500 mark in conference play.

The RedStorm improved to 10-13 overall and 8-7 in the River States Conference by virtue of its 3-0 (25-12, 25-20, 25-12) rout of Carlow University, Friday night, at St. Joseph Hall.

Rio Grande, which won for the fifth time in seven outings, completed a season sweep of the Celtics and got over the break-even mark in league play for the first time since a September 25 win over Ohio Valley University left head coach Billina Donaldson’s club at 3-2 against RSC foes.

The RedStorm also won for the first time in eight road contests.

Rio never trailed in set one and scored the final eight winners in the period to take an early match lead.

Carlow (9-15, 0-15 RSC) bolted to a 9-4 lead in the second stanza and still held a 14-11 advantage before the RedStorm reeled off six straight points to take a lead they would never relinquish.

Set three was never close, with Rio leading from start to finish. The RedStorm scored 14 of the first 18 points in the period and reeled off the final five winners to seal the match victory.

Sophomore Amanda Rarick (Canal Winchester, OH) led with winning effort with 12 kills, while freshman Avery Huntzinger (Canal Winchester, OH) had 28 assists and sophomore Darcie Walters (Sparta, OH) totaled 13 digs.

Sophomore Shalea Byrd (Canal Winchester, OH) had three solo blocks in the win, while junior Jess Youse (Pettisville, OH) had two solo blocks and two block assists and junior Kacie Trame (Toledo, OH) had three service aces.

Alison Humberston had seven kills to pace Carlow, while Jenna Yezovich was credited with 12 assists and Haley Chiusano had nine digs.

The Celtics finished with as many attack errors (21) as kills (21) in 94 swings.

Rio Grande wraps up its weekend road swing to the Steel City when it faces Point Park University on Saturday at noon.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

