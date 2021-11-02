Lady Falcons fall to Devilettes in first round of sections

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. — A step away from the end.

The Wahama volleyball team lost 25-20, 16-25, 25-19, 25-21 to the Ravenswood Devilettes in the opening round of the Region IV Section II Tournament Monday evening.

Game one of the evening was firmly controlled by the host team, who jumped ahead 12-4.

Down 20-12 towards the end of the first set, the Lady Falcons started climbing back, making it all the way to 21-20 on the scoreboard.

However, Ravenswood scored the last four points of the set to take a 1-0 lead.

Alyssa VanMeter had five of the seven assists for the Lady Falcons in set one, while Emma Young had five kills.

For the Devilettes, Braylin Tabor had three assists while Macey Casto had three kills.

In service points, Wahama was led by Young with six while Ravenswood was led by Marissa Smith and Abby Scritchfield with four each.

In the second set, it was the Lady Falcons’ turn to jump to an early led, but the Devilettes came back to tie things up 6-6.

A scoring run helped the White and Red keep the lead from then on, leading to their only set win of the night.

VanMeter had two of Wahama’s three assists while Young led with three kills.

For Ravenswood, Tabor had both assists while Casto and Scritchfield both had a kill.

In service points, Emma Gibbs had four for Wahama and Olivia Fitzpatrick had three for Ravenswood.

In set three, the Devilettes jumped to an early 5-1 lead.

The host team kept a sizeable lead throughout game three, but the Lady Falcons did fight back to tie things up 17-17 late in the game.

However, the Red and Black scored five of the last seven points to take the set.

VanMeter, Gibbs and Bailee Bumgarner each had an assist, while Tabor once again led the Devilettes with three.

In service points, Young and Alana Edwards had three each for the Lady Falcons while Smith and Casto each had four for the Devilettes.

The last set of the evening was also the most competitive, with six ties and three lead changes.

The two teams traded points throughout the game, but Ravenswood started to pull away towards the middle of the set.

Tied 17-17, the hosts always pulled away by a couple points, but the Lady Falcons scored a couple points right after to tie the game up again.

However, the Devilettes scored the last four points to put Wahama away.

VanMeter had two assists for the Lady Falcons while Tabor racked up eight for Ravenswood.

In kills, Abby Pauley led Wahama with three while Ravenswood’s Casto had eight.

In service points, Bumgarner had eight for her team while Tabor had six for the Devilettes.

The White Falcons were back in action Tuesday when they played in the first round of the lower bracket.

Wahama junior Emma Young (13) spikes the ball against the Ravenswood Devilettes in the first round of sections Monday evening in Ravenswood, W.Va.

