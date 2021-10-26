Southern outlasts Lady Tigers

NEW BOSTON, Ohio — Despite a spirited fifth game, the Lady Tornadoes weathered the storm.

The Southern volleyball team advanced to its second district final in three years on Monday night following a hard-fought 25-14, 22-25, 14-25, 25-13, 15-9 victory over host Glenwood in a Division IV district semifinal in Scioto County.

The sixth-seeded Lady Tornadoes (12-10) took their largest lead of the night in Game 1 after building a 24-11 edge en route to a convincing 11-point win in the opener, but the third-seeded Lady Tigers (15-5) rallied with wins in the next two games to secure a 2-1 match advantage.

SHS trailed early in Game 4, but the guests answered by tying the match with a 12-point decision to force the all-important race to 15 in the finale.

There were three ties and three lead changes in that all-decisive fifth game, with the night’s main event coming on a point played during a 7-all tie.

A Southern spike attempt landed more than a foot beyond the back line, but the back judge ruled that the spike attempt was tipped at the net by a Glenwood blocker — allowing SHS to take what proved to be a permanent lead at 8-7.

Chaos ensued in the GHS fan section as a handful of parents and/or spectators took to the court to show their displeasure with the call. One individual had to be physically restrained by another GHS supporter as he showed his displeasure with the head official before being escorted out of the gymnasium.

Again, the ball was ruled as tipped by a Lady Tiger at the net on its way past the back line — not that the kill attempt was inbounds.

After restoring calm, play ensued with the Purple and Gold gradually extending their lead out to 9-7 and then 12-9 before reeling off the final three points to wrap up the 3-2 match triumph.

The Lady Tornadoes — with the win — advance to the D-4 district final and will fave second-seeded Trimble at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Piketon High School. The Lady Tomcats defeated Waterford by a 3-1 count on Monday night in another D-4 district semifinal.

There were 20 ties and 17 lead changes throughout the five games, and Glenwood was the only team to never trail in a single set (Game 3) over that span. SHS held leads of 13 points in Game 1 and 12 points in Game 4, while the hosts took an 11-point lead in that middle set.

Game 2 was the most closely-contested as there were 11 ties and eight lead changes in that set, and neither squad led by more than five points at any time.

Kayla Evans led the Southern service attack with 14 points, followed by Kassidy Chaney and Cassidy Roderus with 13 points apiece. Marlo Norris and Emilee Barber were next with seven points each, while Lauren Smith added four points.

Roderus paced the guests with seven service aces, with Evans also adding four aces.

Roderus led the net attack with 14 kills, followed by Evans with 13 kills and Lila Cooper with six kills to go along with a team-best five blocks. Chaney also had five kills and four blocks for the victors, who also received 26 assists from Barber.

Cadence Williams paced the Lady Tigers with 12 service points, followed by Jadelyn Lawson with 10 points and Raegan Helpinstine with eight points.

Dylan O’Rourke led the GHS net attack with eight kills and seven blocks, while Williams and Kenzie Whitley each chipped in six kills. Lawson also dished out 16 assists in the setback.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Members of the Southern volleyball team react to the match-clinching point on Monday night during a Division IV district semifinal volleyball match against Glenwood in New Boston, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/10/web1_10.27-SHS-Celebrate.jpg Members of the Southern volleyball team react to the match-clinching point on Monday night during a Division IV district semifinal volleyball match against Glenwood in New Boston, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.