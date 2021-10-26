O’Brien takes top spot in D-3 district meet

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — The South Gallia, Eastern and Southern boys and girls cross country teams traveled to the University of Rio Grande Saturday to compete in the Division III OHSAA Southeast District meet.

The Rebels, Eagles and Tornadoes competed in Division III.

The top-6 teams qualify for regionals. Those in the top-24 who aren’t part of a qualifying team also qualified.

The lone local girl to qualify was also the only Lady Eagle to compete.

Junior Erica Durst finished seventh with a time of 21:31.79.

Junior Khrystyna Svystov was the first finisher for the Lady Rebels, finishing 62nd with a time of 26:00.68.

She was followed by freshman teammate Emma Sanders at 81st with a pace of 27:35.44.

Right behind Sanders was the lone runner for the Lady Tornadoes, sophomore Ava Roush, in 82nd and 27:45.12.

Finishing up the group of Lady Rebel runners was: Madison Summers at 113th and 32:03.39, Haleigh Rogers at 117th and 33:02.83, Kyra Ellison at 125th and 35:06.49 and Leah Polcyn at 127th and 35:55.24.

The top-2 in the girls race was Marie Souther of Zane Trace with a time of 19:36.77 and Sam Seas of Peebles with a time of 20:03.16.

The Lady Rebels as a team finished in 14th with a score of 330.

The top-6 teams were: North Adams, Westfall, South Webster, West Union, Huntington and Federal Hocking.

The local boys had three individuals qualify for regionals.

Eastern junior Brayden O’Brien finished first in the boys race, timing out at 16:35.91.

Behind him was freshman teammate Connor Nolan, who finished sixth with a time of 17:37.08.

South Gallia sophomore Gabe Frazee was the last runner to qualify, finishing 18th with a time of 18:28.16.

The lone runner for the Tornadoes was senior Braydon Kingery, who paced 24:38.00 and finished 124th.

The rest of the local runners was: South Gallia’s Tanner Boothe at 69th and 20:35.26, Eastern’s Koen Sellers at 81st and 21:09.79, Eastern’s Brayden Haught at 89th and 21:39.05 and Eastern’s Ayden Wilhelm at 113th and 23:16.36.

The runner finishing second in the boys race was Landen Eyre of Whiteoak with a time of 16:59.06.

As a team, Eastern finished 10th with a score of 261. The Rebels and Tornadoes didn’t have enough runners to qualify for the team board.

The top-6 teams were: Whiteoak, Waterford, Rock Hill, Belpre, Fairland and North Adams.

The Region 11 Meet will start at 9 a.m. Saturday at Pickerington High School North.

