Week 10 OVP football box scores

Point Pleasant 41, Man 14
|MHS
|0
|7
|7
|0
|—
|14
|PPHS
|7
|14
|6
|14
|—
|41
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
PP: Evan Roach 6 run (Wood kick) 6:40
Second Quarter
M: Justin Grimmett 27 pass from Israel Canterbury (Jaxon Tipton kick) 7:45
PP: Roach 16 run (Wood kick) 6:42
PP: Gavin Jeffers 11 run (Wood kick) 1:04
Third Quarter
M: Grimmett 34 pass from Canterbury (Tipton kick) 4:35
PP: Jeffers 43 run (kick blocked) 2:42
Fourth Quarter
PP: Trey Peck 18 pass from Roach (Wood kick) 10:26
PP: Zander Watson 6 run (Wood kick) 5:24
Team Statistics/Individual Leaders
|* * * * *
|M
|PP
|First Downs
|12
|22
|Rushes-Yards
|29-39
|46-406
|Pass Yards
|181
|28
|Total Yards
|220
|434
|Comp-Att-Int
|15-22-1
|4-6-1
|Penalties-Yards
|12-131
|7-75
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|0-0
RUSHING
M: Justin Grimmett 5-22, Jayden Brumfield 8-15, Israel Canterbury 4-7, Jordan Adams 9-0, Jeremiah Harless 2-0, Brady Hall-Montgomery 1-(-5).
PP: Evan Roach 16-160, Gavin Jeffers 13-103, Brooks Pearson 4-69, Dawson Rollins 6-46, Trey Peck 2-17, Zander Watson 2-11, Stephen Clark 2-0, Jason Hughes 1-0.
PASSING
M: Israel Canterbury 15-22-1 181.
PP: Evan Roach 4-6-1 28.
RECEIVING
M: Justin Grimmett 7-97, Jordan Adams 4-53, Jeremiah Harless 4-31.
PP: Cody Schultz 2-11, Trey Peck 1-18, Gavin Jeffers 1-(-1).
Meigs 36, Alexander 3
|AHS
|0
|0
|0
|3
|—
|3
|MHS
|8
|21
|7
|0
|—
|36
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
M: Jake McElroy 2 run (Morgan Roberts pass from Coulter Cleland) 5:39
Second Quarter
M: Andrew Dodson 1 run (Griffin Cleland pass from Coulter Cleland) 11:56
M: McElroy 1 run (run failed) 8:50
M: Griffin Cleland 10 run (McElory kick) 5:25
Third Quarter
M: Caleb Burnem 5 run (McElroy kick) 9:31
Fourth Quarter
A: Parker Bolin 31 field goal 0:00
Team Statistics/Individual Leaders
|* * * * *
|A
|M
|First Downs
|3
|17
|Rushes-Yards
|7-9
|28-128
|Pass Yards
|57
|190
|Total Yards
|66
|318
|Comp-Att-Int
|9-21-5
|15-21-0
|Penalties-Yards
|4-27
|9-112
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
RUSHING
A: Jordan Schultz 2-8, Isaac Waller 2-8, Landon Hornsby 2-7, Andrew Wheeler 1-4.
M: Jake McElroy 13-45, Morgan Roberts 4-33, Griffin Cleland 3-29, Logan Eskew 2-13, Caleb Burnem 1-5, Coulter Cleland 4-4, Andrew Dodson 1-1.
PASSING
A: Jordan Schultz 9-21-5 57.
M: Coulter Cleland 13-19-0 169, Griffin Cleland 2-2-0 21.
RECEIVING
A: Colton Ashcraft 2-8, Logan Jenkins 2-7, Brody Montgomery 2-6, Michael Lash 1-26, Isaac Waller 1-5, Alexander Jeffery 1-5.
M: Dillon Howard 3-61, Griffin Cleland 4-38, Morgan Roberts 3-37, Jake McElroy 2-31, Coulter Cleland 1-13, Braylon Harrison 1-8, Logan Eskew 1-2.
Eastern 41, Southern 14
|EHS
|28
|0
|7
|6
|—
|41
|SHS
|7
|7
|0
|0
|—
|14
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
E: Bryce Newland 36 run (kick failed) 9:30
E: Newland 60 run (conversion good) 6:39
E: Newland 2 run (kick good) 2:50
S: Josiah Smith 67 run (kick good) 1:48
E: Newland 63 run (kick good) 1:30
Second Quarter
S: Lincoln Rose2 run (kick good) 1:18
Third Quarter
E: Newland 1 run (kick good) 7:35
Fourth Quarter
E: Jayden Evans 1 run (kick failed) 9:47
Team Statistics/Individual Leaders
|* * * * *
|E
|S
|First Downs
|23
|20
|Rushes-Yards
|42-413
|35-162
|Pass Yards
|81
|68
|Total Yards
|494
|230
|Comp-Att-Int
|2-7-1
|8-16-2
|Penalties-Yards
|7-60
|7-70
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|2-2
RUSHING
E: Bryce Newland 25-386, Jayden Evans 7-13, Rylee Barrett 2-6, Gavan Smith 2-6, Brayden Smith 1-3, Brady Yonker 5-(-1).
S: Josiah Smith 20-119, Lincoln Rose 4-17, Blake Shain 3-13, Cade Anderson 3-11, Logan Hensler 3-2, Carson Reuter 1-0, Andrew Riffle 1-0.
PASSING
E: Brady Yonker 2-7-1 81.
S: Josiah Smith 8-16-2 68.
RECEIVING
E: Ryan Ross 1-79, Brayden Smith 1-2.
S: Brayden Otto 2-33, Cade Anderson 2-(-4), Ryan Casto 1-13, Damien Miller 1-10, Blake Shain 1-8, Blake Williams 1-8.