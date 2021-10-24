Marauders march past Alexander, 36-3

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — Meigs limited the Alexander Spartans to four first downs, nine rushing yards and only 66 total yards as the Marauders defeated the Spartans 36-3 in Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division football action Friday night.

The Marauder defense also intercepted Jordan Schultz for what is believed to be a school record five times in posting the win. Jake McElroy and Wes Metzger each had two interceptions and Dillon Howard added another one to pace the Maroon and Gold.

Meigs (3-6, 2-3 TVC Ohio) scored its first touchdowns with 5:39 left in the opening period when McElroy scored from two yards out, Morgan Roberts caught the extra point pass from Coulter Cleland.

Senior offensive lineman Andrew Dodson got a turn in the backfield and scored from a yard out with 11:56 left in the half, Griffin Cleland’s reception of a pass from big brother Coulter made it 16-0 Marauders.

McElroy (one yard) and Griffin Cleland (10 yards) each added second period scores to give Meigs a 29-0 lead at the half.

A second Marauder lineman closed out the scoring for Meigs with Caleb Burnem scored from five yard out. Jake McElroy who was two for two on extra point kicks added the extra points.

The Spartans scored on the last play of the game avoiding a shutout when Parker Bolin kicked a 31 yard field goal as time expired.

McElroy led Meigs on the ground with 45 yards in 13 carries; Morgan Roberts added 33 in four tries and Griffin Cleland three for 29 yards. Coulter Cleland was 13 of 19 in the air for 169 yards, Griffin was a perfect two for two for 21.

Dillon Howard, had three receptions for 61 yards, Griffin Cleland 4-38, Roberts three for 37, McElroy two for 31, Coulter Cleland one for 18 and Braylon Harrison and Logan Eskew each had a reception, Harrison for eight yards and Eskew for two.

Isaac Waller led the Spartans with eight yards in two carries; Schultz was nine of 21 passing with the five interceptions for 57 yards. Michael Lash had a reception for 16 yards for the Spartans.

At press time, there was a possibility the Meigs would add an opponent for next week. If the win over Alexander was the final game of the 2021 campaign, it marks the last game for Coulter Cleland, Wes Metzger, Jake Musser, Jake McElroy, Morgan Roberts, Damion Dailey, Caleb Burnem, Charles Gilkey and Andrew Dodson.

Cleland will leave holding most of the passing records for Meigs, for his career he completed 415 passes in 752 attempts for 5,959 yards and 52 touchdowns, completing 55.2 percent. The yards and touchdowns are Meigs High School records.

