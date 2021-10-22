Black Knights win sectional title

POINT PLEASANT, W. Va. — There was a lot of buzz around Ohio Valley Bank Field, but none of it came from the Yellowjackets.

The Point Pleasant boys soccer team defeated the Williamstown Yellowjackets 2-0 at home Thursday evening to win the Region IV, Section 1 championship, their third consecutive and ninth overall section title.

The Black Knights (20-1-2) had the majority of offense in the first half, peppering the Yellowjacket goal with shots, but none got into the net.

They also had trouble in giving Williamstown free opportunities, with the Yellowjackets having six free kicks in the first 40 minutes.

Heading into the second half with a 0-0 deadlock, the Black and Red continued to put on the pressure.

The home team got its first big opportunity with 28 minutes to go, with senior Nick Cichon-Ledderhose having a shot ring off the crossbar.

He got a second chance three minutes later and he made the most of it, nailing a penalty shot to put the Black Knights up 1-0.

Point Pleasant struck again with 25 minutes to go when senior Jaden Reed scored on a breakaway, giving his team a much-needed insurance goal.

While the Black Knight defense was stifling during Thursday’s game, the Yellowjackets did find some opportunities at the home goal.

With 21 minutes to go, it seemed Williamstown cut the lead to one with a goal of their own, but were declared offsides after the shot.

The Black Knight defense kept Williamstown from making any other shot on goal throughout the second half, sealing their section championship.

Point Pleasant had a total of 18 shots on the Yellowjacket goal, led by Reed with six.

Sophomore goalie Brecken Loudin had two total saves during Thursday’s game, and Yellowjacket keeper Austin Bosgraf having 16.

Black Knight head coach Chip Wood gave credit to Williamstown’s defensive line for giving his team fits in the first half.

“It wasn’t something I was really expecting,” he said. “I thought they would pack it in a little bit, but instead they came at us and decided to shorten the field on us.”

Wood also gave praise to his team for having patience with the ball.

“We kind of thought we’d get an early goal, but that didn’t end up happening,” he said. “Ian (Wood) drawing the penalty, he did exactly what I told him to do at halftime. I told him and Colton (Young) to just attack the goal.”

Coming to regionals for the 3rd-straight year, Wood said he and his team are excited, but stressed they are far from done.

“Making regionals was one of the goals we had for the year, but our goals are bit loftier this year,” he said. “I’m just really excited for the kids because we’re getting to the point when we’re about to realize the goals we set this year.”

The Black Knights will be back in action Tuesday when they host the Region IV Championship against either the Poca Dots or the Scott Skyhawks.

Lady Knights knock off Yellowjackets

WILLIAMSTOWN, W. Va. — The Point Pleasant girls soccer team defeated the Williamstown Lady Yellowjackets on the road 2-1 in penalty kicks Thursday evening to win the Sectional Championship.

Both teams found the back of the net in the first half, but were unable to score in the final half of regulation.

Heading into a penalty shootout, the Lady Knights were able to edge the Yellowjackets 4-3 in shots, sealing the victory.

The Lady Knights will be back in action in the Regional Championship, though the location, date and opponent of that game has not been announced as of press time.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

The Point Pleasant boys soccer team poses with their section championship plaque after besting the Williamstown Yellowjackets in the Region IV – Section I final Thursday evening in Point Pleasant, W. Va. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/10/web1_PP-team.jpg The Point Pleasant boys soccer team poses with their section championship plaque after besting the Williamstown Yellowjackets in the Region IV – Section I final Thursday evening in Point Pleasant, W. Va. Colton Jeffries|OVP Sports Point Pleasant senior Nick Cichon-Ledderhose acknowledges the Black Knight fans after giving Point Pleasant its first goal in a soccer game Thursday evening against Williamstown in Point Pleasant, W. Va. (Colton Jeffries|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/10/web1_PP-Ledderhose.jpg Point Pleasant senior Nick Cichon-Ledderhose acknowledges the Black Knight fans after giving Point Pleasant its first goal in a soccer game Thursday evening against Williamstown in Point Pleasant, W. Va. (Colton Jeffries|OVP Sports) Colton Jeffries|OVP Sports

By Colton Jeffries cjeffries@aimmediamidwest.com

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.