Gallia Academy hosts OVC meet

CENTENARY, Ohio — The Gallia Academy cross country teams hosted the Ohio Valley Conference Meet on their home course Saturday afternoon.

To earn All-OVC honors, runners had to finish in the top-10 of their respective races.

In the girls race, the first runner to finish for the Blue Angels was junior Krystal Davison, who finished sixth with a time of 23:50.43.

Behind her was sophomore Elizabeth Hout, who placed ninth with a pace of 24:34.19.

The next finisher for Gallia Academy was sophomore Peyton Seidel in 28th, racking up a time of 30:35.26.

Rounding out the group was sophomore Amanda Barnes-Pierotti at 33rd with a time of 34:08.13.

Placing top-2 in the girls race was Laura Hamm of Dawson-Bryant with a time of 21:41.10 and Reece Barnitz of Fairland with a time of 23:25.39.

The Blue Angels didn’t have enough runners to qualify for the team leaderboard.

Rock Hill finished first as a team with a score of 26.

The first Blue Devil to cross the finish line was junior Logan Nicholas, who finished ninth with a time of 19:27.10, making him the only Blue Devil to get all-league honors.

Next to finish was junior Maddux Camden in 13th with a time of 20:49.12.

In 17th was freshman Silas Patterson, who notched a pace of 21:05.43.

Rounding out the top-7 of Blue Devil runners were: Dakota McCoy in 18th and 21:06.91, Kaden Cochrane in 21st and 21:42.65, Keagen Daniels in 24th and 22:40.35 and Gabe Russell in 26th and 23:45.57.

Placing top-2 in the boys race was Charles Putnam of Portsmouth with a time of 17:03.60 and Brody Buchanan of Fairland with a time of 18:11.55.

As a team, Gallia Academy finished 3rd overall with a score of 69.

Rock Hill completed the sweep with a team score of 25.

By Colton Jeffries

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

