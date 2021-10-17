Posted on by

Week 9 OVP football box scores


Ironton 43, Gallia Academy 0

IHS 14 14 9 6 43
GAHS 0 0 0 0 0

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

I: Jaquez Keyes 8 run (Matt Sheridan kick) 7:49

I:Landon Wilson 3 run (Sheridan kick) 1:15

Second Quarter

I:Aaron Masters 70 pass from Tayden Carpenter (Sheridan kick) 10:50

I: Carpenter 1 run (Sheridan kick) 2:20

Third Quarter

I: Safety 8:39

I: Keyes 2 run (Sheridan kick) 1:29

Fourth Quarter

I: Keyes 21 run (run failed) 2:28

Team Statistics/Individual Leaders

* * * * * I GA
First Downs 17 6
Rushes-Yards 27-242 30-68
Pass Yards 206 63
Total Yards 448 131
Comp-Att-Int 10-12-1 4-13-2
Penalties-Yards 7-45 7-61
Fumbles-Lost 3-2 1-0

RUSHING

I: Jaquez Keyes 11-89, Landon Wilson 5-74, Tayden Carpenter 3-27, Amar Howard 4-23, Blake Porter 1-19, Ty Perkins 2-7, Aaron Masters 1-3.

GA: Hudson Shamblin 11-55, Hunter Shamblin 3-8, Brody Fellure 14-5, Paolo Jones 2-0.

PASSING

I: Tayden Carpenter 10-12-1 206.

GA: Brody Fellure 4-13-2 63.

RECEIVING

I: Aaron Masters 4-104, Ty Perkins 3-59, Landon Wilson 1-17, Jon Wylie 1-13, C.J. Martin 1-13.

GA: Kenyon Franklin 2-40, Cole Hines 1-14, Hunter Shamblin 1-9.

Athens 35, River Valley 0

AHS 14 21 35
RVHS 0 0 0

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

A: Derrick Welsh 31 pass from Landon Wheatley (Luke Brandes kick good) 7:39

A: Brandes 3 run (Brandes kick good) :31.7

Second Quarter

A: Marcus Stevers 32 pass from Wheatley (Brandes kick good) 10:22

A: Brandes 2 run (Brandes kick good) 6:44

A: Brandes 4 run (Brandes kick good) 3:02

Team Statistics/Individual Leaders

* * * * * A RV
First Downs 19 8
Rushes-Yards 23-147 14-36
Pass Yards 108 20
Total Yards 255 56
Comp-Att-Int 6-10-0 1-6-2
Penalties-Yards 3-25 3-15
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-1

RUSHING

A: Luke Brandes 15-98, Landon Wheatley 6-37, Marcus Stevers 1-11, Braeden Young 1-1.

RV: Ryan Jones 5-33, Michael Conkle 7-7, Justin Stump 1-1, Nathan Brown 1-(-5).

PASSING

A: Landon Wheatley 5-9-0 103, Braeden Young 1-1-0 5.

RV: Justin Stump 1-5-1 20, Trae Russell 0-1-1.

RECEIVING

A: Marcus Stevers 3-46, Derrick Welsh 1-31, Alex Pero 1-19, Levi Neal 1-12.

RV: Riley Evans 1-20.

Trimble 34, Southern 0

SHS 0 0 0 0 0
THS 21 13 0 0 34

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

T: Blake Guffey 19 run (kick good)

T: Bryce Downs 20 run (kick good)

T: Tabor Lackey 68 run (kick good)

Second Quarter

T: Guffey 80 pass from Lackey (kick good)

T: Downs 19 run (kick failed)

Team Statistics/Individual Leaders

* * * * * T S
First Downs 10 8
Rushes-Yards 21-278 14-3
Pass Yards 91 15
Total Yards 369 18
Comp-Att-Int 3-5-0 3-7-0
Penalties-Yards 3-34 2-15
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0

RUSHING

T: Bryce Downs 7-104, Tabor Lackey 5-87, Blake Guffey 2-47, Sawyer Koons 4-18, #1 2-7, Chase Carr 1-7, Chase Wooten 1-7, Brayden Brown 1-1.

S: Carson Reuter 8-4, Lincoln Rose 2-3, Andy Doczi 2-1, Cade Anderson 2-(-5).

PASSING

T: Tabor Lackey 3-5-0 91.

S: Andy Doczi 3-7-0 15.

RECEIVING

T: Blake Guffey 3-91.

S: Damien Miller 1-7, Brayden Otto 1-6, Blake Shain 1-2.

Wellston 36, Meigs 28

MHS 6 6 0 16 28
WHS 6 14 2 14 36

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

M: Morgan Roberts 86 pass from Coulter Cleland (kick failed) 6:59

W: Issac Molihan 20 run (kick failed) 3:53

Second Quarter

W: Evan Brown 1 run (pass good) 3:05

M: Cleland 54 run (run failed) 2:45

W: Brenton Beech 73 kickoff return (2-point failed) 2:26

Third Quarter

W: Safety 2:07

Fourth Quarter

W: Brown 1 run (kick good) 11:15

M: Cleland 5 run (pass good) 9:14

W: Bodie Kemp 1 run (kick good) 4:28

M: Cleland 66 run (pass good) 1:38

Team Statistics/Individual Leaders

* * * * * M W
First Downs 10 14
Rushes-Yards 20-188 42-207
Pass Yards 183 70
Total Yards 371 277
Comp-Att-Int 11-22-0 6-11-0
Penalties-Yards 7-61 6-71
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0

RUSHING

M: Coulter Cleland 8-136, Jake McElroy 5-27, Wes Metzger 1-14, Matt Barr 4-7, Cole Kemp 3-3, Morgan Roberts 1-3.

W: Bodie Kemp 21-112, Issac Molihan 15-83, Evan Brown 3-9, Cole Kemp 3-3.

PASSING

M: Coulter Cleland 11-22-0 183.

W: Issac Molihan 6-10-0 70.

RECEIVING

M: Morgan Roberts 3-107, Griffin Cleland 3-45, Jake McElroy 3-3, Dillon Howard 1-17, Matt Barr 1-11.

W: Brandon Beech 2-40, Zach Wilbur 2-15, Garret Brown 2-5, Evan Brown 1-2.