Lady Raiders knock off Jackson

BIDWELL, Ohio — Moving on up.

The River Valley volleyball team opened its 2021 postseason on a solid note Saturday following a 25-22, 25-15, 16-25, 25-23 victory over visiting Jackson in a Division II sectional quarterfinal contest in Gallia County.

The 16th seeded Lady Raiders (6-15) stormed out to a quick 2-0 match advantage before the 17th seeded Ironladies answered with a 9-point win in Game 3, but the hosts managed to keep their cool down the stretch and ultimately walked away with a 3-1 match triumph.

RVHS, with the win, advances to the D2 sectional semifinal on Monday night as it travels to Thornville to take on top-seeded Sheridan at 6 p.m.

Riley Bradley led the Lady Raiders with four aces and Leah Roberts added three aces to go along with a team-high 18 kills. Maddie Hall also chipped in 10 kills to the winning cause.

Brooklin Clonch dished out a team-best 28 assists and also made 11 digs for the victors.

It was the first postseason win for the Lady Raiders since a 3-0 decision over Oak Hill in the opening round of the 2015 Division III tournament.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.