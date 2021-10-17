Big first half propels Herd past Mean Green

DENTON, Texas — The green wasn’t so mean after all.

The Marshall University football team is back above .500 with a 49-21 Conference USA victory over the North Texas Mean Green Friday evening.

The Thundering Herd (4-3, 2-1 CUSA East) offense was firing on all cylinders during the first half, putting up six touchdowns in the first two quarters.

The Herd got their first touchdown came almost six minutes into the first, with running back Rasheen Ali running for eight yards.

Around six minutes later, quarterback Grant Wells kept the ball for a 3-yard run to put Marshall up 14-0.

In the opening minute of the second quarter, Wells connected with Jayden Harrison on a 6-yard pass, followed by Wells keeping the ball for another touchdown with seven minutes to go in the half.

Tight end Xavier Gaines caught a 33-yard pass from Wells with 4:45 left in the half, but the host Mean Green (1-5, 0-3) scored their lone touchdown of the first half 21 seconds later.

In the second half, Marshall took their foot off the gas, only netting one more touchdown — another run from Wells — in the game.

This allowed North Texas to score a couple more touchdowns, closing the gap between the two teams before the final whistle blew.

Wells put up a stat line of 24-32-1 for a total of 323 yards, outpacing the Mean Green quarterback Austin Aune (16-31-2 and 121 yards).

The Mean Green outgained Marshall on the ground, racking up 324 yards to the road team’s 162.

Leading rusher for the Thundering Herd was Ali, who had 109 yards on 20 carries.

DeAndre Torrey led the home team with 181 yards on 20 carries.

Through the air, Gaines and Willie Johnson tied for the most yards with 77, while Jason Pirtle led the Mean Green with 35.

After Marshall takes the coming weekend off for a bye week, the Herd will be back in action on Saturday, Oct. 30, when they host the Florida International Panthers at 3:30 p.m.

Editor’s Note: This story will appear in the Wednesday sports editions of the Gallipolis Daily Tribune, Point Pleasant Register and The Daily Sentinel.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Colton Jeffries cjeffries@aimmediamidwest.com

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.