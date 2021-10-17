Tomcats take down Tornadoes, 34-0

GLOUSTER, Ohio — The Southern High School football team fell 34-0 in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division game against the host Trimble Tomcats Friday evening.

The Tornadoes (3-4, 2-2 TVC Hocking) had trouble getting anything going on offense, only netting a total of 18 yards.

The Tomcats (6-2, 4-0) had 369 yards of total offense, carving up the Southern defense.

Freshman Carson Reuter led the Tornadoes on the ground, getting four yards on eight carries, while senior Andy Doczi had 15 yards passing and junior Damien Miller had seven yards receiving.

For the Tomcats, Bryce Downs led the ground attack with 104 yards on seven carries.

Tabor Lackey was the only passer for Trimble with 91 yards, while Blake Guffey was the only receiver with 91 yards.

The Tornadoes will be back on the field at 7 p.m. Saturday when they host the Eastern Eagles.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Colton Jeffries CJeffries@aimmediamidwest.com

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.