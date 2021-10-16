Herd hammers North Texas, 49-21

Marshall built a 35-0 lead and scored touchdowns on its first six offensive possessions Friday night while cruising to a 49-21 victory over host North Texas in a Conference USA matchup at Apogee Stadium in Denton. The Thundering Herd (4-3) churned out 477 yards of total offense and received three rushing touchdowns from quarterback Grant Wells, who also completed 24-of-32 passes for 323 yards and a score. A complete recap of this contest will be in the Wednesday sports editions of the Gallipolis Daily Tribune, Point Pleasant Register and The Daily Sentinel. (Colton Jeffries|OVP Sports)

