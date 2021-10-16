Ironton burns Blue Devils, 43-0

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — There was nothing memorable about this final night at Memorial Field.

Visiting Ironton churned out 448 yards of total offense and had five different players score while wrapping up at least a share of the Ohio Valley Conference title on Friday night during a 43-0 victory over the Gallia Academy football team in a Week 9 matchup on Senior Night in the Old French City.

The Fighting Tigers (8-1, 7-0 OVC) limited the host Blue Devils (3-3, 1-2) to just 131 yards of total offense, despite finishing the night minus-1 in turnover differential.

IHS had four different players score touchdowns in the opening half, which resulted in a comfortable 28-0 cushion headed into the break. The Orange and Black tacked on a safety early in the third quarter for a 30-point advantage, which ultimately led to a continuously running clock with 8:39 left in the canto.

Jaquez Keyes — who started the scoring with an 8-yard run with 7:49 left in the first quarter — tacked on a 2-yard run with 1:29 in the third, then added his third and final TD run with a 21-yard scamper with 2:28 left in regulation to complete the 43-point outcome.

Landon Wilson provided a 3-yard TD run with 1:15 remaining in the opening canto for a 14-0 lead, then Aaron Masters hauled in a 70-yard scoring pass from Tayden Carpenter with 10:50 showing in the first half for a 21-point edge.

Carpenter completed the first half scoring with a 1-yard run with 2:20 left until halftime. Matt Sheridan was also good on all five of his PAT boots, but didn’t convert the final attempt in the fourth after trying to run in the 2-point try following a bad snap.

GAHS had a 34-yard Mason Skidmore touchdown catch called back midway through the second stanza because of a penalty.

Cole Hines recovered two fumbles in the third quarter, including one at the Gallia Academy one that led to a safety just moments later. Kenyon Franklin also intercepted a pass in the second frame.

Ironton claimed a 17-6 edge in first downs and churned out a sizable 242-68 advantage in ground yards, as well as a 206-63 margin in passing yards. The Blue Devils mustered a total of 131 yards of offense by night’s end.

Both teams were penalized seven times, with GAHS losing 61 yards and the Fighting Tigers had 45 yards marched off against them.

Hudson Shamblin led the hosts with 55 rushing yards on 11 carries, while Fellure went 4-of-13 passing for 63 yards and threw a pair of interceptions — both of which were picked off by Jon Wylie in the first half.4

Franklin led the GAHS wideouts with two catches for 40 yards.

Keyes paced the Fighting Tigers with 89 rushing yards on 11 attempts, while Carpenter was 10-of-12 passing for 206 yards that included one TD and one pick. Masters hauled in a team-high four catches for 104 yards.

Gallia Academy was last shut out in the regular season in Week 9 of the 2019 campaign following a 52-0 loss to Ironton at Memorial Field.

Seniors Briar Williams, Ashton Janey, Daunevyn Woodson, Collin Watson and Preslee Reed were honored before the contest.

The Blue Devils complete OVC play on Friday when they travel to South Point for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

