Lady Eagles rally past Southern

RACINE, Ohio — A thriller to the end.

Eastern volleyball rallied back from a 2-1 match deficit and spoiled Senior Night festivities for host Southern on Tuesday night during a 25-18, 14-25, 14-25, 25-23, 15-9 decision in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup.

Both the Lady Tornadoes (10-9, 5-6 TVC Hocking) and the visiting Lady Eagles (12-9, 9-3) traded leads throughout each of the five sets, including three ties and a pair of lead changes in the early portions of Game 5.

After SHS built a 2-0 edge, the Green and White countered by permanently breaking away from a 4-all tie and secured their largest lead by the end of the match. EHS also produced five of the six kills and 2-of-3 blocks in the finale.

Eastern claimed a season sweep of the Purple and Gold after posting a 3-0 win in Tuppers Plains back on Sept. 16.

Megan Maxon led the Lady Eagles with 10 service points, followed by Sydney Reynolds, Juli Durst and Brielle Newland with seven service points apiece.

Kassidy Chaney paced SHS with 18 service points, with Marlo Norris and Emilee Barber respectively adding 11 and eight points in the setback.

Southern honored seniors Brooke Crisp, Jacelynn Northup, Kelly Shaver, Kayla Evans, Kelsey Lewis, Logan Greenlee and Cassidy Roderus before the match.

Blue Angels win another OVC title

IRONTON, Ohio — Gallia Academy clinched its seventh straight outright Ohio Valley Conference championship on Wednesday following a 25-20, 25-14, 25-10 victory over host Ironton.

The Blue Angels (17-4, 13-0 OVC) are now 96-1 all-time in OVC competition and haven’t been defeated since Oct. 13, 2015, a streak of 84 consecutive league wins.

GAHS goes for its sixth unbeaten OVC crown on Thursday when it hosts Portsmouth.

Lady Raiders fall at Vinton County

McARTHUR, Ohio — River Valley dropped a 25-7, 25-11, 25-9 decision to host Vinton County Tuesday in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division contest.

The Lady Raiders (5-15, 1-11 TVC Ohio) received a single service ace from Riley Bradley, while Hannah Allison and Maddie Hall recorded a pair of kills apiece to lead the guests. Bradley also made a team-best nine digs in the setback.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Members of the Eastern volleyball team celebrate the winning point of the match Tuesday night against Southern in Racine, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/10/web1_10.15-EHS-Celebrate.jpg Members of the Eastern volleyball team celebrate the winning point of the match Tuesday night against Southern in Racine, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.