Lady Knights ground Blue Angels, 4-0

POINT PLEASANT, W. Va — The Point Pleasant High School girls soccer team won a non-conference home game 4-0 against the rival Gallia Academy Blue Angels Tuesday evening.

The Lady Knights (13-2-2) were on the offensive throughout much of Tuesday’s game, with the Blue Angels (4-10-2) unable to get possession of the ball long enough to get attacks going.

Point Pleasant struck early, with senior Kady Hughes catching a cross by freshman Kendra Lee to put the ball in the back of the net four minutes into the game.

The next two goals for the Lady Knights came under a minute apart.

With just under eight and a half minutes to go in the first half, freshman Delaney Pearson scored.

Just 33 seconds later, Hughes got her second goal of the game to put her team up 3-0.

Despite keeping the pressure up on the Blue Angels, the Red and Black only scored one more goal in the second half.

Hughes got her hat trick with 15 minutes remaining in the game.

The Lady Knight defense did their job, not allowing a single shot on goal from the Gallia Academy offense.

Conversely, Blue Angel keeper Alivia Lear had 20 saves, doing well under the constant Point attack.

Hughes led in shots on goal with eight, followed by freshman Reece Oliver and sophomore Madelyn Call with four each.

The Lady Knights will be back on the field at 11 a.m. Saturday when they travel to face the Nicholas County Lady Grizzlies.

The Blue Angels will be back in action Saturday when they host the St. Joseph Central Lady Flyers. A start time to that game is still to be announced.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Gallia Academy senior Kyrsten Sanders (21) keeps the ball away from Point Pleasant freshman Bella Tolliver (4) during a soccer game Tuesday at Ohio Valley Bank Field in Point Pleasant, W. Va. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/10/web1_PP-Tolliver-and-GA-Sanders.jpg Gallia Academy senior Kyrsten Sanders (21) keeps the ball away from Point Pleasant freshman Bella Tolliver (4) during a soccer game Tuesday at Ohio Valley Bank Field in Point Pleasant, W. Va. Colton Jeffries|OVP Sports

By Colton Jeffries cjeffries@aimmediamidwest.com

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.