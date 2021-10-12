Locals runners compete at Unioto Invitational

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Runners from the Gallia Academy, River Valley, South Gallia and Eastern cross country teams converged on Chillicothe for the Unioto Invitational Saturday morning.

In the girls race, River Valley senior Lauren Twyman had the best result out of the area schools, taking second with a time of 19:44.22.

Next for the Lady Raiders was freshman Grace Heffernan, who finished 8th-overall with a time of 21:06.08.

The lone runner for the Lady Eagles, junior Erica Durst, rounded out the top-10 in the race, finishing 10th with a time of 21:25.30.

The first runner to cross the finish line for the Blue Angels was junior Krystal Davison, who placed 32nd and recorded a time of 23:41.31.

Senior Kate Nutter (41st, 24:30.17) was the next to finish for River Valley, followed by teammate junior Ruth Rickett (61st, 25:31.86).

A couple of places behind Rickett was the Lady Rebels’ first finisher, junior Khrystyna Svystovych, who finished 63rd with a time of 25:34.51.

Rounding out the group was: Bryleigh McClure (River Valley, 65th, 25:49.62), Emma Sanders (South Gallia, 70th, 26:17.04), Ally Denney (River Valley, 72nd, 26:29.71), Karolina Kediz (South Gallia, 78th, 26:55.90), Kennedy Smith (Gallia Academy, 85th, 27:33.37), Elizabeth Hout (Gallia Academy, 86th, 27:33.59), Jordyn Barrett (River Valley, 101st, 28:54.81), Peyton Seidel (Gallia Academy, 110th, 30:32.69), Madison Summers (South Gallia, 112th, 30:58.18), Amanda Barnes-Pierotti (Gallia Academy, 116th, 32:10.80), Leah Polcyn (South Gallia, 122nd, 34:39.78) and Lusine Jhangiryan (South Gallia, 125th, 35:40.11).

Finishing first in the girls race was Marie Souther (19:13.32) of Zane Trace.

The Lady Raiders of River Valley finished fourth as a team, marking a score of 141.

Next was the Blue Angels at 14th with a score of 328, followed by the Lady Rebels with 343.

The Lady Eagles didn’t have enough runners to qualify for the team board.

Circleville won the girls race with a team score of 78.

In the boys race, junior Brayden O’Brien of Eastern was the first of the area schools to finish, placing fourth with a time of 16:32.90.

He was followed by teammate freshman Connor Nolan at 10th with a time of 17:08.88.

Sophomore Gabe Frazee was the first to finish for the Rebels, finishing 32nd with a time of 18:18.99.

Just behind Frazee at 33rd was senior Cody Wooten of River Valley, who recorded a time of 18:21.34.

The first to finish for the Blue Devils was junior Logan Nicholas, who came in 65th with a time of 19:26.51.

Rounding out the group of locals was: Ethan Schultz (River Valley, 70th, 19:45.55, Kade Alderman (River Valley, 77th, 20:02.33), Adam Green (River Valley, 96th, 20:51.97), Damieon Shriver (River Valley, 101st, 21:04.13), Kaden Cochrane (Gallia Academy, 103rd, 21:08.35), Dakota McCoy (Gallia Academy, 107th, 21:13.79), Tanner Boothe (South Gallia, 109th, 21:17.29), Silas Patterson (Gallia Academy, 118th, 21:28.91), Joe Shriver (River Valley, 121st, 21:35.90), Maddux Camden (Gallia Academy, 126th, 21:44.72), Brayden Haught (Eastern, 129th, 21:47.93), Gabe Russell (Gallia Academy, 138th, 22:09.14), Keagen Daniels (Gallia Academy, 146th, 22:43.26), Dylan Sheets (Gallia Academy, 169th, 23:56.97), Luke Santos (River Valley, 175th, 24:23.45), Rhys Davis (Gallia Academy, 176th, 24:24.22), Ayden Wilhelm (Eastern, 190th, 25:36.91), Caleb Stout (Gallia Academy, 192nd, 25:58.53) and Seth Collins (Eastern, 200th, 26:54.87).

The top-2 finishers in the boys race was Colton Oaehara (16:13.09) of Western Brown and Charles Putnam (16:22.91) of Portsmouth.

River Valley finished 12th-overall as a team with a score of 330, followed by Eastern at 15th (422) and Gallia Academy at 18th (448).

The Rebels didn’t have enough runners to qualify for the team board.

Unioto took the top spot in the boys race with a score of 33.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Colton Jeffries cjeffries@aimmediamidwest.com

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.