Herd outlasts ODU in OT, 20-13

HUNTINGTON, W. Va. — It was an ugly win, but a win nonetheless.

The Marshall University football team scored a comeback 20-13 conference win at home in overtime against the Old Dominion Monarchs Saturday afternoon at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

The Thundering Herd (3-3, 1-1 Conference USA) struggled offensively through the first three quarters of Saturday’s ballgame, managing only two field goals in the first half.

Meanwhile, the Monarchs (1-5, 0-2) got on the board in the first quarter when quarterback D.J. Mack Jr. connected with Ali Jennings III on a 33-yard pass, also scoring a field goal in the second quarter to head into halftime up 10-6.

While the Herd were able to find success in getting down the field during their drives, they stalled out the moment they got into the redzone.

This tone was set when Marshall turned the ball over on downs deep into Monarch territory on their opening drive.

The Herd also struggled with penalties, racking up 105 yards on 12 penalties.

Marshall quarterback Grant Wells faced struggles of his own during the game, including committing two interceptions.

As the third quarter ticked by, the home crowd started getting frustrated with the redshirt freshman playcaller, including some chanting for backup QB Luke Zban.

However, after two games which saw the Thundering Herd squander fourth quarter leads (and one game which had a failed Marshall rally), it was their turn to make a comeback.

With 33 seconds to go in the game, Wells finally found the deep ball he had been search for all game, finding Willie Johnson on a 53-yard bomb to force the game into overtime.

The Monarchs did have a chance to win the game in regulation, but missed a 58-yard field goal as time expired.

In OT, Wells completed a 22-yard pass to Shadeed Ahmed for his second touchdown of the game.

On defense, the Herd stopped Old Dominion on a 4th-and-7 conversion attempt to seal the victory.

Well was the only passer for the Herd in Saturday’s ballgame, putting up a statline of 30-46-2 for a total of 299 yards.

The top receiver on the day was Ahmed, who racked up 77 yards on seven receptions.

On the ground, the Herd was led by Rasheen Ali, who had 77 yards on 21 carries.

The Thundering Herd will be back in action at 7 p.m. Friday when they travel to take on the North Texas Mean Green.

