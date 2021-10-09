Chieftains rally past Meigs, 17-10

LOGAN, Ohio — Brayden Sturgill scored on a 1-yard run with 29 seconds left to give the Logan Chieftains a 17-10 win over Meigs Friday night in a non-conference football game at Logan High School.

Sturgill’s run, his second 1-yard scoring run of the fourth period, helped the Chieftains erase a 10-0 Meigs halftime lead.

The Marauders had one last chance, but Coulter Cleland’s Hail Mary to the end zone was tipped and just fell out of the reach of two Meigs receivers.

After a scoreless first period, Matt Barr put the Marauders on the scoreboard with a 27-yard field goal with 3:02 to go in the half. The Marauders increased the lead to 10-0 at the half when Cleland hit Morgan Roberts for a 13-yard scoring pass with 10 seconds left. Barr’s kick was true and Meigs went into the locker room with a 10-0 advantage.

Logan pulled to within 10-3 with 1:52 left in the third period when Carson Hudson connected on a 37-yard field goal.

Sturgill’s 1-yard run with 11:56 left in the game tied the game at 10, that score was set up after a muff on a high snap on a Meigs punt attempt deep in Marauder territory.

Sturgill’s winning score capped off a 6-play, 54-yard drive. The junior snuck it in from a yard out with 29 seconds left and Hudson’s kick made it 17-10.

Cleland hit Morgan Roberts with a 22-yard pass to near midfield to give the Marauders one play to tie the game. But Cleland’s Hail Mary, was tipped in the Logan end zone and just fell out of reach of a couple Marauder receivers as time ran out.

The Marauders were only able to muster 28 yards on the ground, with Barr leading the way with 14 in seven carries. Jake McElroy added 12 in five attempts.

Cleland was 11 of 23 in the air for 137 yards. Roberts led the receivers with six catches for 95 yards and Griffin Cleland added three for 18. Wes Metzger had one grab for 15 yards and McElroy had one for nine.

Varik Fick led Logan with 12 carries for 63 yards, Sturgill added 19 for 52. Sturgill was one for five with an interception in the air for five yards, to Fick.

Meigs drops to 2-5 on the season and travels to Wellston Friday.

By Dave Harris For Ohio Valley Publishing

